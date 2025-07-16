We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Why Academic Publishing Must Change

Experts share how academic publishing must evolve to meet modern scientific and societal challenges.

Article  
Published: July 16, 2025 
Molly Coddington
 speaking with 
Lori A. Ball
Lindsay Davies, PhD
Madusha Peiris, PhD
Mara Aspinall
Deborah Cragun, PhD
Samra Turajlic, PhD
Stephen Hilton, PhD
Alexander Seyf
 & Tomek Czernuszewicz, PhD
Stack of open academic journals showing glossy pages, representing scholarly publishing.
Credit: iStock.
Read time: 5 minutes

As scientific output accelerates and global challenges demand faster, more transparent research, the systems that underpin how science is shared and reviewed must also evolve.


What might this future look like? Technology Networks posed a single question to a diverse group of academics and industry leaders: How do you think the academic publishing landscape needs to evolve to better support scientific progress and accessibility, and what changes are you already seeing? Here’s what they had to say.

Deborah Cragun, PhD, associate professor at the University of South Florida

I think we need to do a better job at reviewing papers and preventing garbage manuscripts from being published. Doing a good job as a peer reviewer takes time – but I do think that AI-assisted peer review would help speed things up – though there are confidentiality issues there and we still need knowledgeable peer reviewers to oversee it.

Stephen Hilton, PhD, associate professor at the UCL School of Pharmacy

To truly support scientific progress in a global, digital age, academic publishing must become more open, interactive and inclusive.


Firstly, accessibility must be prioritized. Paywalled articles limit knowledge sharing, particularly in low-resource settings. Open access publishing – while growing – must become the standard, not the exception. We’re already seeing a shift, with more funders and institutions requiring open dissemination of publicly funded research.


Secondly, publishing must evolve beyond static PDFs. As research becomes more complex and data-rich, we need interactive formats that incorporate live datasets, embedded VR or 3D models and integrated AI tools that allow readers to explore and even simulate experiments. For example, our work in VR training and digital twin laboratories would benefit greatly from publications that include immersive walkthroughs or real-time telemetry links.

Another critical change is recognition of new types of contributions. Software development, dataset curation and AI training – central to modern science – are still undervalued in traditional publishing metrics. Journals must expand their definition of scholarly output and improve credit for collaborative and interdisciplinary work.

Finally, there's an opportunity to use AI to democratize access further, through multilingual summarization, voice-based access and adaptive formatting that supports neurodiverse and visually impaired readers.


We’re already seeing journals like Digital Discovery begin to explore these directions, but broader systemic change is still needed to align publishing with the realities of how modern science is being done.

Lindsay Davies, PhD, CSO at NextCell Pharma AB

It is my belief that better traceability is needed for academic publishing, especially related to clinical trials. As new technologies develop, it is important that key information related to methodologies, statistical and study design and reporting should be standardized so that the reader can be more informed and less likely to misinterpret data. This would also improve the quality and concluding assessments of meta-analyses performed using published studies.

Alexander Seyf, CEO at Autolomous

It is critical to also start publishing negative/null results.

A massive waste of resources occurs when negative or inconclusive results are not published. The publishing culture needs to evolve to value and publish these outcomes, as they provide invaluable lessons that prevent others from repeating futile experiments. Some journals are introducing dedicated sections for this, but it's far from the norm.

In addition, focusing on establishing dynamic and living publications. The traditional static PDF article limits the sharing of evolving data. The future of publishing should incorporate dynamic elements, allowing updates, additions of new data and real-time interaction with underlying datasets and computational models.

Professor Samra Turajlic, PhD, group leader and consultant medical oncologist at The Francis Crick Institute and The Royal Marsden Hospital

The publishing landscape needs to place much greater value on negative results, especially in translational and clinical research where knowing what doesn’t work is just as important as what does. Too often, negative trial outcomes or inconclusive biomarker findings go unpublished, which wastes resources and skews the scientific record. We’re seeing positive steps – more preprints, open data mandates and some journals encouraging methodological transparency, but incentives still favor positive, novel results. To support real progress, we need publishing models that normalize the reporting of negative data and better reflect the complexity and collaborative nature of modern biomedical science.

Lori Ball, CEO, Astoriom

Academic publishing must become faster, fairer and more transparent. Open-access models are a positive step, but we still see barriers around paywalls and publishing costs that limit access and equity. We need platforms that prioritize data sharing, peer collaboration and real-world application – not just impact factor. Encouragingly, we're seeing the rise of preprint servers, digital repositories and funding-linked transparency requirements that democratize access to findings. This shift will ultimately accelerate translational science and support better decision-making in both industry and academia.

Madusha Peiris PhD, founder and CEO, Elcella

Academic publishing would benefit greatly from providing feedback – via peer review – by instilling transparency, accountability and financial support to academics for their contribution to the scientific process. Scientists all seek to add to knowledge, but there is a significant pressure to publish as a means to progressing careers, and metrics relating to prestige of academic journals are regularly used to rank/value the importance of scientific work, and the scientist by default. These outcomes can dampen creativity and innovation by focusing only on outcomes that are positive or scientifically “on-trend”, meaning ground-breaking findings can be undervalued. Providing scientists the freedom to explore and thus make knowledge leaps, alongside a publication landscape that values peer-review transparency, support and encouragement, will ultimately lead to faster progress.


Changes such as dependency on metrics to value/validate science are happening and further work on compensating scientists for their peer-review time (which is currently voluntary) will create a scientific environment that will ultimately advance the human condition.

Mara Aspinall, partner at Illumina Ventures

Academic publishing is absolutely essential to advancing the science of diagnostics. The recent development of preprint publications is an excellent evolution, or perhaps a revolution born during COVID, and should continue because it hastens and broadens access to critical research. While preprint is a positive development, it should not be viewed as a replacement for peer review.


I’d like to see a change in the way publications are evaluated in top journals. Many top journals have publication “checklists” that require the inclusion of data from double-blind clinical trials. These trials are essential to most drug evaluations, but this model doesn’t fit to the diagnostics space. There needs to be unique and relevant criteria for publication tailored for each sector of life sciences.

Tomek Czernuszewicz, PhD, director of ultrasound imaging, Revvity

One big change that will likely be a permanent mainstay is the adoption of preprint publishing.

The use of preprints can improve accessibility, offer avenues for widespread feedback and accelerate knowledge dissemination, but I worry that in our age of rapid news cycles, the lack of true peer review can lead to misinformation spread.

Some additional guardrails may need to be put in place at an institutional level. Some ideas that I like include:

  • Add automated screening tools that detect statistical errors, report methodological inconsistencies and set minimum reporting standards (and open data sharing).
  • Community-based signaling with badging and voting.
  • Transparent versioning showing changes, and removal of preprint when the final version is published.


At the end of the day, none of these ideas will stop someone from sending a tweet that ends up being liked by thousands of people that misrepresents conclusions to serve their own agenda, but perhaps it will help curb some of the more egregious problems with publishing non-peer reviewed work. 

Meet the Author
A picture of Molly Coddington
Molly Coddington
Senior Writer and Newsroom Team Lead
Molly Coddington is a Senior Writer and Newsroom Team Lead at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in neuroscience. In 2021 Molly was shortlisted for the Women in Journalism Georgina Henry Award.
Interviewing
Black and white headshot of Lori A. Ball.
Lori A. Ball
Chief Executive Officer
Lori A. Ball is the chief executive officer of Astoriom, a leading provider of sample stability and biospecimen storage solutions. With over 30 years of experience in life sciences R&D, Lori has a proven track record in commercial strategy, growth and executive leadership, and a comprehensive approach to the industry challenges.
Headshot of Dr. Lindsay Davies in greyscale.
Lindsay Davies, PhD
Chief Scientific Officer
Dr. Lindsay Davies completed her PhD in biochemistry in 2006 at Cardiff University, UK. Focussing on cell therapy for cartilage repair, her thesis work introduced her to cell and gene therapy, springboarding her into a career within the field, starting with a postdoc and two fellowship positions in stem/stromal cell biology within the UK. In 2020, Davies moved into industry, setting up her own consulting company, CellTherEx, to support academics and companies spinning out and handling regulatory compliance within the drug discovery and advanced therapeutic development space. This offered her the opportunity to join NextCell Pharma, a cell therapy company, developing stromal cell products for use in multiple clinical indications. As their chief scientific officer she has supported the company´s movement from a Phase 1 company, with one initial clinical trial to five active Phase 1/2 trials, international expansion and a Phase 3 in development. In 2024, Davies co-founded QVance, a subsidiary of NextCell Pharma, specialising in quality control analytics service provision for advanced therapy developers.
A picture of Madusha Peiris, PhD
Madusha Peiris, PhD
Founder and CEO of Elcella
Dr. Madusha Peiris obtained her PhD in neuroscience from the University of Queensland, Australia, where she grew up before moving halfway across the world to launch her scientific career at Queen Mary University of London. Peiris fell in love with the workings of the gut and hasn’t looked back since. Throughout her research career, Peiris has examined numerous aspects of gut health including pain, the gut microbiome and new drug targets, but her passion for nutrient-sensing and appetite control mechanisms outgrew other gut interests. In addition to research, Peiris is an active educator teaching both undergraduates and postgraduates, including PhD students, at Queen Mary. She now leads Elcella as founder and CEO – taking the lead in turning her discovery into an impactful weight management treatment and teaching people about the importance of gut health for whole-body health.
A picture of Mara Aspinall
Mara Aspinall
Partner at Illumina Ventures
Illumina Ventures Partner, Mara Aspinall, is a healthcare pioneer with deep diagnostics, genomics and genetics expertise.
Deborah Cragun initials.
Deborah Cragun, PhD
Associate Professor
Dr. Deborah Cragun is an associate professor at the University of South Florida and the founding director of the first and only Genetic Counseling Graduate Program in the state of Florida, which graduated their first class of students in May 2019. She earned her Master's degree in Medical Genetics from the University of Cincinnati and subsequently practiced as a genetic counselor in pediatric, prenatal and cancer specialties. After earning a PhD in Public Health, she completed a postdoctoral research fellowship at Moffitt Cancer Center.
A greyscale headshot of Samra Turajlic
Samra Turajlic, PhD
Professor, Group Leader and Consultant Medical Oncologist
Professor Samra Turajlic gained a PhD in 2013 from the Institute of Cancer Research in the field of melanoma genetics and targeted therapy resistance. She became an independent group leader at The Francis Crick Institute in 2019 and divides her time between the clinic and her lab.
A picture of Stephen Hilton, PhD
Stephen Hilton, PhD
Associate Professor
Dr Stephen Hilton is an Associate Professor at UCL School of Pharmacy. Dr Hilton's diverse research interests range from medicinal chemistry, scale-up synthesis and new technology with an emphasis on the applications of 3D printing and Virtual Reality in Synthetic Chemistry and Pharmaceutical applications. Dr Stephen Hilton is the Inventor of the IKA FLOW - continuous flow reactor, which is partnered and sold by IKA. The IKA FLOW features unique 3D printed reactors at its core that were developed in the Hilton group and the group’s current focus is on the application of 3D printing towards new continuous flow technology, catalysis, methodology and linking of the technology to Virtual Reality.
Headshot of Alexander Seyf in greyscale.
Alexander Seyf
CEO
Alexander Seyf is the co-founder and chief executive officer at Autolomous. He is a seasoned entrepreneur, business leader and management consultant with strong business acumen and strategic thinking, combined with an innovative mind to challenge existing thinking. Seyf has over 30 years of consistent progression, building and reinventing businesses and working with market-leading firms and clients.
Capital T and C on a navy background.
Tomek Czernuszewicz, PhD
Director of Ultrasound Imaging
Dr. Czernuszewicz is the director of ultrasound imaging at Revvity, where he leads the development of advanced preclinical imaging technologies. With a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, his expertise encompasses ultrasound-based imaging, shear wave elastography, and robotic image-guided systems.
