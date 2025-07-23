We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Why the Current Research Funding Model Needs an Overhaul

Experts share how scientific research funding needs to change to meet the evolving needs of innovation.

Article  
Published: July 23, 2025 
Isabel Ely, PhD
 speaking with 
Deborah Cragun, PhD
Stephen Hilton, PhD
Lori A. Ball
Madusha Peiris, PhD
Mara Aspinall
Tomek Czernuszewicz, PhD
Samra Turajlic, PhD
Alexander Seyf
 & Lindsay Davies, PhD
Business man in suit holding money in a fan shape.
Credit: iStock
Read time: 6 minutes

In an era of rapid scientific advancement and economic uncertainty, how we fund research has never been more critical.


To explore the evolving needs of innovation, Technology Networks posed a single question to a diverse group of academics and industry leaders: What changes would you like to see in the way research funding is allocated or awarded, and how do current funding models help – or hinder – innovation in your field? Here’s what they had to say.

Deborah Cragun, PhD, associate professor at the University of South Florida

I would like funding levels to be restored in the US. I do worry about the massive funding cuts and how that will hinder scientific progress.

Stephen Hilton, PhD, associate professor at the UCL School of Pharmacy

Current funding models often favor conventional, low-risk research proposals that align with well-established priorities. While this ensures reliable outcomes, it can significantly hinder disruptive innovation – especially in fast-evolving, cross-disciplinary fields like ours, where virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI) and chemistry intersect.


To unlock true innovation, we need funding models that are more agile, more inclusive and more future-focused. Here are a few key changes I’d advocate for:


  • Support for high-risk, high-reward ideas: Bold, transformative concepts – like autonomous AI-driven labs or global digital twin ecosystems – require room to fail, iterate and evolve. We need dedicated funding streams that explicitly support such frontier science.
  • Faster, more responsive funding cycles: Innovation moves quickly. Traditional 12–24-month application cycles are often out of sync with technological progress. Models that offer rapid response microgrants or staged development funds would better match the pace of modern science.
  • Funding for infrastructure and integration: In my field, breakthroughs come not just from new experiments, but from building ecosystems – VR platforms, multilingual AIs, low-cost sensors and global lab networks. Current schemes often overlook these as “non-scientific” costs, despite being essential to innovation.
  • Cross-sector collaboration incentives: True innovation increasingly happens at the intersection of academia, industry and education. We need more funding models that encourage meaningful co-creation across these sectors – not just partnerships on paper.
  • Global equity in funding: Many underserved regions have brilliant minds but limited access to funds or infrastructure. We should see more global partnership models that embed capacity-building and equitable resource sharing.


That said, some recent initiatives – like the European Innovation Council Pathfinder scheme – are moving in the right direction by recognizing unconventional, collaborative and interdisciplinary efforts. But for scalable, global innovation to thrive, funding models must become more experimental themselves.

Headshot of Dr. Stephen Hilton in greyscale.


Lindsay Davies, PhD, CSO at NextCell Pharma AB

Research funding is strongly linked to prior reputation and achievement, making it difficult for new researchers to break into the field. I believe it would be an improvement to change the way grants are applied for, perhaps through stepwise funding programs linked to milestone achievements, giving new researchers the chance to prove concepts, generate early datasets and apply for onward funding based on their achievements. Such an approach would also lower the risk to the funding agencies, who would see a constant return on their investment through milestone datasets.

Headshot of Dr. Lindsay Davies in greyscale.


Alexander Seyf, CEO at Autolomous

Introducing more data-driven funding decisions. By leveraging advanced analytics on prior research outcomes (including negative results), we can inform funding priorities and identify emerging bottlenecks.


One of the most important changes I would like to see in research funding allocation is a broader, more holistic evaluation framework – one that goes beyond scientific merit alone and considers the full end-to-end realities of the cell and gene therapy industry.


Evaluators should be equipped with not only a deep scientific understanding but also a strong grasp of health economics, regulatory pathways, scalability and the practical challenges of real-world implementation. Innovation doesn’t stop at the lab bench – it must translate into accessible, sustainable therapies for patients.


Current funding models often favor early-stage, academically driven research, which is crucial, but without complementary support for translational science, commercial readiness and system integration, promising innovations risk stalling before reaching patients.


To truly accelerate progress, we need interdisciplinary evaluation panels and funding structures that reward not just scientific novelty but also a clear path to feasibility, scalability and patient impact. Only then can we ensure that innovation serves its highest purpose – transforming lives.

Headshot of Alexander Seyf in greyscale.


Professor Samra Turajlic, PhD, group leader and consultant medical oncologist at The Francis Crick Institute and The Royal Marsden Hospital

Funding models need to evolve to support long-term, high-risk, high-reward science, especially in areas like cancer evolution and immunotherapy, where insights take time to mature. Currently, the emphasis on short-term milestones and narrow hypotheses can discourage exploratory or integrative work that could be transformative. Large-scale platforms like MANIFEST need both upfront investment and sustained support to yield impact.

A greyscale headshot of Dr. Samra Turajlic.


Lori Ball, CEO, Astoriom

Current funding models often favor short-term outputs over long-term impact, which can hinder the development of infrastructure that underpins scientific continuity, like sample storage and compliance systems. I’d like to see more flexible, milestone-based funding that allows innovation in operational and regulatory support services, not just primary research.


There’s also a gap in funding collaborative ecosystems that bridge academia, startups and commercial providers like us. A more integrated funding approach would better reflect the interdependent nature of scientific innovation – and ultimately accelerate discovery and compliance together.

Black and white headshot of Lori A. Ball.


Madusha Peiris PhD, founder and CEO, Elcella

It is without debate that innovation and technology are the key factors for national growth and prosperity, but sufficient funding for academic research is needed to achieve these goals.


Science and technology funding is incredibly competitive and while this means the best science is funded, it also means the most innovative ideas are unlikely to be funded because of the inherent risk associated with thinking outside the box.


Increasing government funding to support world-class scientists – from junior scientists training to be world-leading thinkers, to senior scientists who are already world leaders in their fields – supports everyone because knowledge leads to innovation, and innovation adds right back to the economy.

A headshot of Dr. Madusha Peiris in greyscale.


Mara Aspinall, partner at Illumina Ventures

I’d like to see funding allocated to diagnostic research that passes the “so what” test – research on diagnostics/testing should be able to clearly identify the problem that the test is trying to solve and the benefit the result will bring to patients. There is tremendous value in studying basic science and disease natural history, but in our field, diagnostic research is often applied research.


In terms of funding, diagnostic products and services must be able to show a clear path to adoption and reimbursement in order to obtain venture capital funding. This has been challenging of late with the broken reimbursement system that does not reward innovation.

Greyscale heashot of Mara Aspinall.


Tomek Czernuszewicz, PhD, director of ultrasound imaging, Revvity

This is a challenging question. While, in general, I believe that the grant system we have created in the US has been hugely successful, there are examples (probably too many) where excellent scientists and excellent ideas have been repeatedly rejected.


In my early years as a graduate student, I attended a conference, and the invited speaker (a former program officer at the National Institute of Health [NIH]) told the story of Dr. Stanley Prusiner, who repeatedly submitted (and was rejected) for his work on prions. Back then, the NIH allowed many resubmissions, but each time, the skepticism of the panel shot down the grant, despite the methodology being sound, the team and environment being excellent and the rebuttals satisfying criticisms from previous reviews. More recently, I read the story of Dr. Katalin Karikó, which followed a similar pattern of rejection for her work on mRNA technology. Both scientists, of course, went on to win Nobel prizes for their respective discoveries.


It seems that the flaw in our system may be that we have gotten too risk-averse in our allocation of money, and we are too afraid to “waste” research and development money on ideas that don’t work. This is only exacerbated by stagnant budgets that don’t keep up with the increasing number of grants or the cost of increasingly complex science. Perhaps creating more diverse funding mechanisms, particularly ones geared towards high-risk, high-reward ideas (through more granular-staged funding models), could help in the long run.

Meet the Author
A picture of Isabel Ely, PhD
Isabel Ely, PhD
Science Writer
Isabel is a Science Writer and Editor at Technology Networks . She holds a BSc in exercise and sport science from the University of Exeter, a MRes in medicine and health and a PhD in medicine from the University of Nottingham. Her doctoral research explored the role of dietary protein and exercise in optimizing muscle health as we age.
Interviewing
Deborah Cragun initials.
Deborah Cragun, PhD
Associate Professor
Dr. Deborah Cragun is an associate professor at the University of South Florida and the founding director of the first and only Genetic Counseling Graduate Program in the state of Florida, which graduated their first class of students in May 2019. She earned her Master's degree in Medical Genetics from the University of Cincinnati and subsequently practiced as a genetic counselor in pediatric, prenatal and cancer specialties. After earning a PhD in Public Health, she completed a postdoctoral research fellowship at Moffitt Cancer Center.
Greyscale image of Stephen Hilton
Stephen Hilton, PhD
Associate Professor
Dr Stephen Hilton is an Associate Professor at UCL School of Pharmacy. Dr Hilton's diverse research interests range from medicinal chemistry, scale-up synthesis and new technology with an emphasis on the applications of 3D printing and Virtual Reality in Synthetic Chemistry and Pharmaceutical applications. Dr Stephen Hilton is the Inventor of the IKA FLOW - continuous flow reactor, which is partnered and sold by IKA. The IKA FLOW features unique 3D printed reactors at its core that were developed in the Hilton group and the group’s current focus is on the application of 3D printing towards new continuous flow technology, catalysis, methodology and linking of the technology to Virtual Reality.
Black and white headshot of Lori A. Ball.
Lori A. Ball
Chief Executive Officer
Lori A. Ball is the chief executive officer of Astoriom, a leading provider of sample stability and biospecimen storage solutions. With over 30 years of experience in life sciences R&D, Lori has a proven track record in commercial strategy, growth and executive leadership, and a comprehensive approach to the industry challenges.
A headshot of Dr. Madusha Peiris in greyscale.
Madusha Peiris, PhD
Founder and CEO of Elcella
Dr. Madusha Peiris obtained her PhD in neuroscience from the University of Queensland, Australia, where she grew up before moving halfway across the world to launch her scientific career at Queen Mary University of London. Peiris fell in love with the workings of the gut and hasn’t looked back since. Throughout her research career, Peiris has examined numerous aspects of gut health including pain, the gut microbiome and new drug targets, but her passion for nutrient-sensing and appetite control mechanisms outgrew other gut interests. In addition to research, Peiris is an active educator teaching both undergraduates and postgraduates, including PhD students, at Queen Mary. She now leads Elcella as founder and CEO – taking the lead in turning her discovery into an impactful weight management treatment and teaching people about the importance of gut health for whole-body health.
Greyscale image of Mara Aspinall.
Mara Aspinall
Partner at Illumina Ventures
Illumina Ventures Partner, Mara Aspinall, is a healthcare pioneer with deep diagnostics, genomics and genetics expertise.
Capital T and C on a navy background.
Tomek Czernuszewicz, PhD
Director of Ultrasound Imaging
Dr. Czernuszewicz is the director of ultrasound imaging at Revvity, where he leads the development of advanced preclinical imaging technologies. With a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, his expertise encompasses ultrasound-based imaging, shear wave elastography, and robotic image-guided systems.
A greyscale headshot of Dr. Samra Turajlic.
Samra Turajlic, PhD
Professor, Group Leader and Consultant Medical Oncologist
Professor Samra Turajlic gained a PhD in 2013 from the Institute of Cancer Research in the field of melanoma genetics and targeted therapy resistance. She became an independent group leader at The Francis Crick Institute in 2019 and divides her time between the clinic and her lab.
Headshot of Alexander Seyf in greyscale.
Alexander Seyf
CEO
Alexander Seyf is the co-founder and chief executive officer at Autolomous. He is a seasoned entrepreneur, business leader and management consultant with strong business acumen and strategic thinking, combined with an innovative mind to challenge existing thinking. Seyf has over 30 years of consistent progression, building and reinventing businesses and working with market-leading firms and clients.
Headshot of Dr. Lindsay Davies in greyscale.
Lindsay Davies, PhD
Chief Scientific Officer
Dr. Lindsay Davies completed her PhD in biochemistry in 2006 at Cardiff University, UK. Focussing on cell therapy for cartilage repair, her thesis work introduced her to cell and gene therapy, springboarding her into a career within the field, starting with a postdoc and two fellowship positions in stem/stromal cell biology within the UK. In 2020, Davies moved into industry, setting up her own consulting company, CellTherEx, to support academics and companies spinning out and handling regulatory compliance within the drug discovery and advanced therapeutic development space. This offered her the opportunity to join NextCell Pharma, a cell therapy company, developing stromal cell products for use in multiple clinical indications. As their chief scientific officer she has supported the company´s movement from a Phase 1 company, with one initial clinical trial to five active Phase 1/2 trials, international expansion and a Phase 3 in development. In 2024, Davies co-founded QVance, a subsidiary of NextCell Pharma, specialising in quality control analytics service provision for advanced therapy developers.
