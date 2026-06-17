We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Will In Vivo CAR T Therapy Transform Cancer Treatment?

Engineering CAR T cells inside the body could make cancer therapy more accessible and scalable worldwide.

Article  
Published: June 17, 2026 
Katie Brighton
 speaking with 
Tony Hickson, MBA
Saar Gill, MD, PhD
Rémi Soula, PhD, MBA
 & Jonathan Tobin, PhD, MBA
Edited by 
Alexander Beadle
A cancer cell with a target over it and immune cells surrounding, illustrating immunotherapy.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register or log In for free to listen to this article
Read time: 9 minutes

CAR T-cell therapies have transformed the treatment landscape for certain blood cancers, offering curative potential where conventional therapies fall short. Yet their impact has been constrained by high costs, complex manufacturing, and the need for specialist clinical infrastructure.


In vivo CAR T therapy—where a patient’s immune cells are engineered directly inside the body—aims to overcome these barriers, ushering in a more scalable and accessible model of cellular immunotherapy. 


Subscribe to Neuroscience updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
 Subscribe Now

What is in vivo CAR T therapy? 

In in vivo CAR T therapy, T cells in the body are genetically engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors, enabling them to identify and kill tumor cells. The therapeutic genes are delivered by targeted systems such as viral vectors, lipid nanoparticles, and polymer nanocarriers. Encouraging preclinical data is driving a wave of phase 1 trials, with initial trial results illustrating the promise of in vivo CAR T platforms and sparking investment and acquisitions


Cancer Research Horizons’ On the Horizon event recently brought together world-leading experts on in vivo CAR T therapy to discuss whether this therapy will deliver on its game-changing potential. 


“Our On the Horizon events exist to connect the people and ideas shaping the future of cancer research, catalyzing the collaboration needed to beat cancer,”said Tony Hickson, chief business officer of Cancer Research Horizons. “We were delighted to bring together leading researchers, biotech founders, and investors to discuss the promise of in vivo CAR T therapies, and look forward to continuing these conversations, building new partnerships, and accelerating the translation of cutting-edge science to benefit people affected by cancer.” 


At the event, Technology Networks spoke with Dr. Saar Gill, founder of Interius Therapeutics and professor at the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Rémi Soula, CEO of Thesian Bio, and Dr. Jonathan Tobin, investor-in-residence at Cancer Research Horizons and partner at Brandon Capital, to hear their perspectives on the potential and challenges of this emerging modality.  

Transforming access: Why in vivo CAR T therapy is generating momentum 

What is it about in vivo CAR T therapy that makes this modality so exciting? 

In vivo CAR T therapy is generating excitement largely because it has the potential to fundamentally alter how these powerful treatments are delivered and improve patient access.  

“There is potential for this technology to perform even better than ex vivo CAR T therapy.” — Dr. Rémi Soula 

Unlike ex vivo approaches—which require extracting, modifying, and reinfusing patient cells—this modality could enable CAR T therapies to be administered more like conventional medicines. As Tobin explained, the shift lies in converting a “clunky-to-administer” and resource-intensive therapy into something far more scalable and widely deployable. 

“It’s the ability to turn a product that has curative potential for patients, but is extremely expensive and clunky to administer, into something that's much more like a drug, and can be given to anyone, anywhere.” — Dr. Jonathan Tobin 

This transformation is particularly significant when viewed in the context of current access limitations.  


“There's a very limited percentage of patients who can access ex vivo CAR T treatment, despite the high eligibility,” Soula highlighted. This stark disparity between eligibility and actual treatment rates is driven largely by cost, which is typically around $400,000 per treatment. 


In vivo approaches promise off-the-shelf availability and lower production costs, potentially opening treatment to far broader patient populations. Crucially, these therapies may also eliminate the need for lymphodepletion, a preconditioning step that some patients cannot tolerate. 

Targeted cancer cell illustration with crosshairs, representing advances in cancer research and precision therapies.
Targeted cancer cell illustration with crosshairs, representing advances in cancer research and precision therapies.
Cancer Research: Innovations Changing Cancer Outcomes
This eBook explores how new approaches are addressing these challenges across the research lifecycle, from discovery through to clinical monitoring.
View eBook
Advertisement


Gill emphasized that accessibility gains may extend beyond high-income healthcare systems. If proven effective, in vivo CAR T therapies could improve access globally, including in resource-limited settings where current CAR T therapy infrastructure is infeasible.

“It’s going to vastly increase accessibility, both in affluent countries, but to me, even more excitingly, potentially in resource-poor settings as well.” — Dr. Saar Gill 

Early clinical signals suggest the approach is viable, reinforcing optimism across both academia and industry. 


Early in vivo CAR T therapy results

Kelonia Therapeutics recently presented data from an ongoing first-in-human study of their in vivo BCMA CAR T therapy, which showed a favorable safety profile, and a 100% overall response rate in 18 patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.


EsoBiotech reported anti-cancer responses in four out of five patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma treated with ESO-T01, their in vivo BCMA CAR T candidate. However, all patients experienced adverse events, including cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity.


Outside of oncology, STARNA’s in vivo CAR T therapy has shown safety and initial efficacy for autoimmune diseases, with a lipid nanoparticle vector delivering anti-CD19 CAR mRNA generating functional CAR T cells that neutralized abberant B cells, leading to remission in three patients.


Advantages of in vivo CAR T therapy: 

  • Reduced cost compared with ex vivo CAR T therapies. 
  • Potential for off-the-shelf, drug-like administration. 
  • Elimination of lymphodepletion for patients. 
  • Expanded global access, including low-resource settings. 

Technical and clinical barriers facing in vivo CAR T development 

What are the major hurdles to delivering in vivo CAR T therapy to patients? 

Illustration of protein interactions and antibodies in the tumor microenvironment, highlighting tumor biology through proteins.
Illustration of protein interactions and antibodies in the tumor microenvironment, highlighting tumor biology through proteins.
What Your Tumor Biology Data Isn't Telling You: Closing the Functional Gap
This webinar explores how large-scale protein profiling in human tumor tissue provides a more direct view of functional tumor biology.
View Webinar
Advertisement

Despite its promise, in vivo CAR T therapy is in the early stages of clinical evaluation, and several uncertainties persist. Tobin noted that current evidence is derived from a limited number of patients, making it difficult to predict how broadly efficacy and tolerability will translate. While industry enthusiasm is high, there remains a real risk that results observed in early trials may not hold in larger, late-stage studies. 


“Based on the tiny amount of evidence we have, people have extrapolated to think that it will work everywhere, and I think there is a decent chance that it will, which is why pharma companies have piled in; they've assumed that it's going to work,” said Tobin. “I think there's also a risk that it doesn't pan out when it's tested in phase 3 trials in thousands of patients, and there's a risk that it doesn't work beyond the kind of small number of settings that have already been validated with autologous T cell therapies.”  


From a technical standpoint, one of the most significant challenges is cell specificity. Soula likened the process to navigating a maze: therapeutic vectors must reach and modify the correct immune cells without affecting unintended targets. Poor specificity could limit efficacy or introduce safety concerns. “There might be side effects associated with a lack of cell specificity,” he said. 


At the same time, sufficient transduction and expansion of CAR T cells are required to generate a therapeutic response. Encouragingly, early clinical data suggest that effective outcomes may be achievable across a range of transduction efficiencies. 


Safety remains a central concern. Overactivation of the immune system could lead to adverse effects, including cytokine release syndrome. Gill cautions that, at least in the near term, in vivo CAR T therapies are unlikely to become simple outpatient treatments, as patients will still require close monitoring and careful dose optimization. 

Question-mark blocks interrupt directional arrows, illustrating choosing the correct MWCO for better protein recovery.
Question-mark blocks interrupt directional arrows, illustrating choosing the correct MWCO for better protein recovery.
Choosing the Correct MWCO for Better Protein Recovery
This guide walks you through the key factors that influence MWCO selection and share practical insights to help you get the best performance from your membrane.
View How To Guide
Advertisement


 “We don’t know yet whether there is a dose that is effective and completely without toxicity.” — Dr. Saar Gill 

Gill suggested that identifying the correct dosage for in vivo CAR T therapies—and understanding whether that dosage is the same for all patients—may form the next frontier for the therapy, especially in settings where its efficacy has been illustrated. 


Key development hurdles to address: 

  • Limited clinical data and uncertainty in large-scale efficacy. 
  • Challenges in achieving precise cell targeting. 
  • Need for sufficient CAR T-cell expansion in vivo. 
  • Managing safety risks, including cytokine release syndrome. 

Determinants of success in a crowded in vivo CAR T landscape 

What do you think will separate the successful in vivo CAR T therapies from the ones that fail during development? 

As more than 100 companies pursue in vivo CAR T strategies, differentiation will be critical. Tobin pointed to durability as a key determinant: longer persistence of CAR T cells is strongly associated with sustained therapeutic benefit. Achieving this persistence will likely separate clinically meaningful therapies from those that fall short. 


Illustration of an open book with lab equipment and science icons for acoustic flow cytometry.
Illustration of an open book with lab equipment and science icons for acoustic flow cytometry.
The Acoustic Journey of Flow Cytometry: A Mindful Colouring Experience
This colouring book explores the scientific journey from early sound wave experiments to acoustic focusing, highlighting the key concepts and discoveries that shaped modern flow cytometry through an engaging and mindful experience.
View Infographic
Advertisement

Soula expanded on this by highlighting the importance of the mechanism of action. Successful therapies may need to go beyond T-cell activation alone, instead engaging multiple components of the immune system. “The immune system is like an orchestra,” he explained. “While T cells are a key instrument, like a violin, the other instruments in the background are critical too; you cannot play a symphony with just violins.” Coordinated activity among different cell types is essential for optimal outcomes, highlighting the targeting and engagement of other immune cells as a potential parameter for success. 


Specificity and targeting precision will also remain central to both efficacy and safety, Soula emphasized.


Beyond biology, execution factors—including funding, expertise, and regulatory environment—will influence which programs succeed. Soula noted regional disparities in capital availability and clinical trial efficiency, with some companies increasingly looking to conduct trials in China to accelerate development timelines. 


Gill suggested that, initially, success is most likely in indications where ex vivo CAR T has already demonstrated efficacy, such as hematological malignancies. However, lower development costs could enable faster iteration and broader exploration of new targets.


 “I think there is still going to be a struggle with solid tumors,” he said. “But the cost of the trials should be lower, and so academia and biopharma should be able to iterate a lot faster.”  


Bioprocessing capsule illustration with glowing particles inside a transparent pharmaceutical capsule with Thermo Fisher Scientific logo.
Bioprocessing capsule illustration with glowing particles inside a transparent pharmaceutical capsule with Thermo Fisher Scientific logo.
Early Development Decisions That Support Clinical Readiness
This webinar explores how early decisions in process development, analytical strategy, manufacturing planning, and regulatory alignment can reduce risk and support smoother progression toward clinical milestones.
View Webinar
Advertisement

Critical success factors in development: 

  • Long-term CAR T persistence and durability. 
  • Innovative, multi-cell immune engagement strategies. 
  • Precise targeting and specificity. 
  • Strong execution: funding, expertise, and regulatory strategy. 

The future of in vivo CAR T: Expansion, innovation, and new indications 

How do you see in vivo CAR T therapy evolving over the next 10 years? 

Over the coming decade, in vivo CAR T therapy is expected to expand rapidly across multiple dimensions. Tobin anticipates advances in vector engineering, particularly in improving targeting precision and integration site control. Combination strategies—pairing in vivo CAR T with vaccines or bispecific antibodies—may further enhance persistence and efficacy, particularly in heterogeneous tumors. 

“There are lots of different axes that in vivo CAR cell therapy is going to expand along.” — Dr. Jonathan Tobin 

Soula envisions a phased evolution, starting with validation of early clinical results, followed by improvements in manufacturability and cost. Advances in lentiviral vector production are expected to play a critical role, given the lack of historical demand for large-scale manufacturing in this area.  


The breadth of indications that in vivo CAR T therapy can address is also expected to expand, both Tobin and Soula highlighted. Beyond oncology, emerging data suggest potential applications in autoimmune diseases, challenging longstanding assumptions about disease mechanisms. 

“We haven’t yet seen a treatment that can actually cure so many diverse diseases.” — Dr. Rémi Soula 

Gill expects a new wave of innovation focused on enhancing the “chassis” of in vivo CAR T therapies. As researchers identify limitations of first-generation approaches, next-generation designs will incorporate additional genetic modifications to overcome these shortcomings. For example, modifications to T-cell fitness could improve the potency and persistence of the therapies. 

3D illustration of bispecific antibodies for rapid bispecific antibody characterization by mass photometry.
3D illustration of bispecific antibodies for rapid bispecific antibody characterization by mass photometry.
Rapid Bispecific Antibody Characterization by Mass Photometry
This application note explores how label-free, single-molecule mass analysis can characterize key attributes of bsAb samples with a single, quick measurement.
View App Note / Case Study
Advertisement

“As we learn what the deficiencies of the platform are, we’ll see additional innovations.” — Dr. Saar Gill 

Gill also suggested that efforts focused on improving ex vivo CAR T therapy may shift toward the in vivo modality, spurring additional innovations.  


Future directions shaping the field:  

  • Advances in vector design and targeting precision. 
  • Expansion into autoimmune and non-cancer indications. 
  • Improved manufacturing scalability and affordability. 
  • Development of next-generation engineered CAR T platforms. 

 

In vivo CAR T therapy has the potential to transform cellular immunotherapy by improving accessibility, reducing costs, and simplifying delivery. While early clinical data are encouraging, significant challenges remain, including targeting precision, safety, and validation in larger patient populations. Success will depend on both scientific innovation and effective execution across funding, manufacturing, and regulatory pathways. Over the next decade, the field is expected to expand rapidly, potentially reshaping treatment paradigms across oncology and beyond. 


Key takeaways: 

  • In vivo CAR T could make curative cell therapies broadly accessible worldwide. 
  • Early-stage data are promising, but large-scale clinical validation is still needed. 
  • Durability, targeting precision, and immune system engagement are critical for success. 
  • Safety and dose optimization remain key development priorities. 
  • The modality may extend beyond cancer into autoimmune and other diseases. 


This content includes text that has been created with the assistance of generative AI and has undergone editorial review before publishing. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

Google News Preferred Source Add Technology Networks as a preferred Google source to see more of our trusted coverage.
Meet the Author
A picture of Katie Brighton
Katie Brighton
Science and Newsletter Writer
Katie joined Technology Networks in January 2022 after completing a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and a master’s by research degree in molecular and cellular biology, both at the University of Leeds. They loved the breadth of scientific content covered in their undergraduate studies and wanted to share their passion for research through science communication. As a scientific copywriter, Katie assembles newsletters, writes promotional webinar copy, supports the publication’s in-house writers and produces scientific content.
Interviewing
White initials TH on a dark background.
Tony Hickson, MBA
Chief Business Officer
Tony Hickson is the chief business officer for Cancer Research UK (CRUK). He leads the Commercial Partnerships team of Cancer Research Horizons, the innovation engine of CRUK. He is responsible for the commercialization of IP from CRUK-funded projects, new start-up creation, investment, licenses, and corporate alliances.
White initials SG on a dark background.
Saar Gill, MD, PhD
Associate Professor of Medicine
Dr. Saar Gill is an associate professor of medicine in the division of hematology-oncology at the University of Pennsylvania. Since 2011, he has been working on developing genetically engineered immune cells for the treatment of cancer. Gill is a physician-scientist who places a strong emphasis on translational research, and concepts developed in his laboratory have already led to several clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. Gill co-founded Carisma Therapeutics and Interius Biotherapeutics.
White initials RS on a dark background.
Rémi Soula, PhD, MBA
CEO and Co-Founder
Dr. Rémi Soula is the CEO and co-founder of Thesian Bio. Founding partner at Argobio and Entrepreneur in Residence, he has launched multiple biotech ventures, including Thesian and Unguard Therapeutics. He co-founded Adocia, where he served as chief business officer, and held senior roles at Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Cellnovo. Soula holds a PhD in chemistry, an executive MBA, and is a co-inventor of over 30 patent families.​
White initials JT on a dark background.
Jonathan Tobin, PhD, MBA
Investor-in-Residence
Jonathan is an investor-in-residence at Cancer Research Horizons and a partner at Brandon Capital. Jonathan has a degree in biology from the University of Oxford, a PhD in molecular medicine from UCL focusing on rare genetic diseases, and an MBA with distinction from Imperial College London.
Edited By
A picture of Alexander Beadle
Alexander Beadle
Science Writer & Editor
Alexander is a science writer and editor for Technology Networks. He writes news and features for the Applied Sciences and Analysis & Separations communities, leading the site's coverage of topics relating to environmental science, food and beverage analysis, and analytical techniques. Before joining Technology Networks, Alexander worked as a freelance science writer. He holds a masters degree in Materials Chemistry from the University of St Andrews, Scotland.
Related Topic Pages
Lab of the Future
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
The Immune System
Gene and Cell Therapy
Anticancer Therapies
Cancer Immunology
Therapeutic Delivery
Pharmacovigilance
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter