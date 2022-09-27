A New Way To Identify “Safe Harbors” for Gene Therapies

A novel way to find safe harbor sites

The tool compares the DNA sequences that are highly variable between healthy people, using data from the 1000 Genomes Project. If a region of DNA is often deleted or inserted in healthy people, the researchers reasoned that it could likely also be altered safely by a gene therapy.





“Our method is a new way to identify genomic safe harbor sites in a tissue-specific manner,” Cheng said. “Nobody has tried it from this angle. Our first step was to find the genomic loci that show a high frequency of insertion or deletion among healthy individuals.”





If DNA in a single cell was a string, it would be two meters long. But in addition to the linear sequence, DNA can loop into complex 3D structures using chromatin, the proteins associated with DNA, to fit within a cell. Just like a string, DNA can have loops that affect its function. The St. Jude tool considers the presence of these loops and other structures when searching for accessible safe harbor sites.





“Our tool assesses the 3D structure of DNA, because human DNA is not a one-dimensional linear structure, it's actually 3D,” Chen said. “So, parts of DNA may be far away in the linear sequence of DNA but may physically be next to each other because of the looping of the 3D structure. In that case, the 3D proximity is more important than the linear distance.”