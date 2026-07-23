Anti-Aging Drugs May Help Rejuvenate Blood Stem Cells in Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease causes premature aging of blood stem cells, which scientists may be able to address with a special class of drugs, according to a new study from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Patients with sickle cell disease experience higher rates of blood stem cell dysfunction and blood cancers compared to their peers, though the reason why has been unclear. The St. Jude researchers found that blood stem cells from young patients with sickle cell disease have features of aging, likely increasing risk for other complications. Giving senolytics, which target aging-related processes, improved disease symptoms in model systems, with implications for curative gene therapies. The findings were published today in Science Translational Medicine.





“We saw that blood stem cells from even young patients with sickle cell disease have many markers of senescence or aging,” said senior co-corresponding author Shannon McKinney-Freeman, PhD, St. Jude Department of Hematology. “They become incapable of doing their job of making all other blood cells, including oxygen-carrying red blood cells, but when we gave anti-aging drugs, we eliminated these damaged cells and recovered the lost blood-forming potential in the bone marrow of our models.”

Chronic stress accelerated blood stem cell aging

Sickle cell disease is the most common genetic blood disorder in the world, affecting an estimated 7 million people. In people with the disease, their blood stem cells have a mutation in the gene for hemoglobin, causing the red blood cells they produce to become sickle-shaped and fail to deliver oxygen well. This has many effects, including chronically stressing blood stem cells as they create large amounts of red blood cells to make up for their inefficiency at delivering oxygen to the rest of the body. The researchers sought to understand how that chronic stress impacted these cells, uncovering a massive effect in samples from patients.





“When we looked at blood stem cells from children and young patients with sickle cell disease (6-23 years old), we saw their blood stem cells looked much older,” said first author Aditya Barve, PhD, St. Jude Department of Hematology. The researchers then implanted the patients’ stem cells in mice and treated them with anti-aging therapy. The treatment significantly decreased markers of senescence, and the scientists saw increased blood formation that matched that of the control group of mice without sickle cell disease that underwent the same process.





To extend the finding, the researchers repeated the process with two Food & Drug Administration (FDA) –approved senolytic drugs, dasatinib and quercetin, given in combination, observing the same positive benefits. Since the drugs are already FDA–approved for another purpose, the approach could move more quickly into clinical testing, including for enhancing ongoing curative gene therapy trials.