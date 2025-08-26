Antibodies Neutralize Chagas Parasite in Lab Studies

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

Researchers at the University of Nottingham have produced antibodies that neutralise Trypanosoma cruzi, the parasite responsible for Chagas disease. The work marks a foundational step toward a potential vaccine and offers detailed insight into one of the parasite’s essential proteins.

Studying a neglected but widespread disease

Chagas disease remains one of the most neglected tropical diseases globally. Approximately 7 million people are infected, primarily in Latin America, though migration has spread cases across other regions. The infection is transmitted by triatomine insects, commonly known as “kissing bugs,” and can remain asymptomatic for years. One-third of infected individuals eventually develop severe complications such as cardiac failure, often decades after initial infection.

A closer look at TcPOP

The study focused on a protein called TcPOP, secreted by T. cruzi into the host’s bloodstream. Using cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), the team revealed the protein's three-dimensional structure in both its open and closed conformations. These findings suggest TcPOP behaves like a molecular protease, degrading collagen in host tissues to facilitate parasite invasion and immune evasion.





Cryo-electron microscopy

A high-resolution imaging technique that freezes samples at very low temperatures to allow visualisation of biological molecules in their native state. A high-resolution imaging technique that freezes samples at very low temperatures to allow visualisation of biological molecules in their native state. Protease

An enzyme that breaks down proteins by hydrolyzing peptide bonds, often used by pathogens to degrade host tissues. An enzyme that breaks down proteins by hydrolyzing peptide bonds, often used by pathogens to degrade host tissues.

Experimental approaches and neutralising results

The team expressed TcPOP in bacterial cells using large-scale biofermentation systems. This enabled them to produce the high-purity protein required for structural and immunological analyses. In partnership with collaborators at the University of Copenhagen and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the researchers used this protein to immunise mice and isolate antibodies targeting the parasite.





These antibodies were shown to neutralise over 95% of parasites in cell-invasion assays. The neutralising effect occurred via two mechanisms: a rapid burst response within minutes, and a slower disruption of the parasite’s nutrient uptake system through binding at the flagellar pocket. Both mechanisms significantly impair the parasite's ability to persist in host cells.





Flagellar pocket

A cellular structure in protozoan parasites where the flagellum exits the cell body, often serving as a site for nutrient uptake and secretion.

Implications for diagnostics and therapeutics

Beyond vaccine development, the identification of TcPOP-neutralising antibodies may also inform diagnostic tools. Since TcPOP circulates in blood, it may serve as a biomarker for congenital transmission, a critical challenge in preventing neonatal infection.





Reference: Batra S, Olmo F, Ragan TJ, et al. Cryo-EM led analysis of open and closed conformations of Chagas vaccine candidate TcPOP. Nat Commun. 2025;16(1):7164. doi: 10.1038/s41467-025-62068-3



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.