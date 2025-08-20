Antibody Therapy May Reduce Zika Virus in Reproductive Tissues

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A new study from the University of Alabama at Birmingham reveals that an antibody originally designed to fight dengue virus may also block the spread of Zika virus in vulnerable areas of the body — including the reproductive organs. The findings, published today in the Journal of Virology, offer new hope in the fight against a virus that has affected more than 80 countries since 2007 and poses serious risks to pregnant women and their babies.





What makes Zika especially dangerous is its ability to hide in protected areas of the body, including the brain, eyes and reproductive organs, where it can linger undetected. Even more troubling, Zika can be passed through sex or from a pregnant mother to her baby, potentially leading to severe birth defects.





In this new study, led by J. Victor Garcia, Ph.D., and Angela Wahl, Ph.D., in the Department of Microbiology at UAB, scientists tested the effectiveness of the C10 dengue virus antibody using a novel preclinical in vivo model. They found that a single dose of C10 administered before Zika virus exposure:

Significantly suppressed viral replication in blood and tissues

Prevented viral shedding in saliva and reproductive secretions

Reduced viral levels in the brain, eyes and reproductive organs

Improved survival rates in preclinical models





“Our work lays the foundation for deploying passive immunization strategies in high-risk populations,” Garcia said. “This could be a game-changer in outbreak response, especially in regions where Zika is endemic or resurging.”





Researchers evaluated the antiviral compound DFMA (7-deaza-2’-C-methyladenosine), which significantly reduced viremia and prolonged survival in a preclinical model.





“This study provides compelling evidence that antibody-based therapies can be used to reduce systemic infection and target the very tissues where Zika hides and causes the most damage,” Wahl said. “This is especially important for protecting pregnant individuals and preventing sexual transmission during future outbreaks.”





Currently, there are no approved treatments for Zika virus. This research marks a significant step toward developing effective countermeasures against future outbreaks.





