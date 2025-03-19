Barcode Technology Could Reduce Animal Use in Drug Development

New active ingredients such as antibodies are usually tested individually in laboratory animals. Researchers at UZH have now developed a technology that can be used to test around 25 antibodies simultaneously in a single mouse. This should not only speed up the research and development pipeline for new drugs, but also hugely reduce the number of laboratory animals required.



Many modern drugs are based on antibodies. These proteins very specifically identify a certain structure on the surface of cells or molecules and bind onto it – this may be a receptor protruding from the cell envelope. For antibodies and other protein-based biotherapeutics extensive preclinical tests need to be conducted on animals before they can be tested on humans.