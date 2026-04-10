Calming Immune Cells Eases Autism Symptoms

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While autism is often viewed through a neurological lens, the body’s immune system may also be a key player.

Research from the University of California, Davis (UC Davis) found that regulatory T cells are significantly altered in children with autism, and that restoring these cells in animal models successfully reduced inflammation and improved social behaviors.

The connection between neuroinflammation and autism

Over 61 million individuals worldwide are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Although research into the condition has typically focused on how the brain develops, more recently, scientists have identified a link with the immune system.

In previous studies, signs of neuroinflammation have been found in many individuals with ASD. This inflammatory signature isn't confined to the brain and has also been seen in the blood and the gut. However, research into the cells that regulate this inflammation is lacking.

Regulatory T cells, or Tregs, prevent the immune system from overreacting and attacking the body’s own tissues. Previous research indicates that people with ASD often have fewer of these calming cells, which may explain why chronic inflammation can be common in autistic individuals.

Two new studies from the UC Davis MIND Institute set out to understand how these cells function in children, particularly those who also struggle with gastrointestinal issues. The first study aimed to map the specific gene activity and physical characteristics of Tregs in children with ASD compared to neurotypical children. The second study moved into the lab to see if restoring Tregs through a cell transfer could reduce inflammation and improve behavioral symptoms.

Comparing immune cell gene expression in autism

In the first study, researchers used advanced sequencing to look at gene expression in 36 children with ASD and 18 typically developing children from the CHARGE study.

The team found that children with ASD didn't just have fewer Tregs—the cells they did have were also functionally different.

Children who also experienced gastrointestinal problems had a specific shortage of Tregs that produce anti-inflammatory proteins, and those without gut issues had cells that struggled to divide and multiply.

The genetic data revealed 213 genes that behaved differently in the Tregs of children with ASD. Many of these genes were involved in how cells manage energy and repair DNA.

“These differences in Treg populations may help explain the higher levels of inflammation seen in autism and could be linked to both gastrointestinal problems and certain behavioral traits,” said lead author Dr. Rachel Moreno, a postdoctoral fellow at the MIND Institute at UC Davis.

The second study tested a potential treatment by transferring healthy Tregs into a mouse model, which mimics the immune-driven developmental changes seen in autism.

“Transferring Tregs reduced inflammation and improved brain and behavioral outcomes in the model,” said senior author Dr. Paul Ashwood, a professor in the Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology at UC Davis MIND Institute.

The results revealed significant sex-specific differences.

Male mice showed a large response: the treatment restored immune balance in the gut, lowered inflammatory markers, and changed the expression of hundreds of genes in the brain, which led to less repetitive grooming and more social interaction.

While female mice became more social, their brain gene activity remained largely unchanged, suggesting their bodies use a different path to recovery.

Developing biological therapies for autism symptoms

These findings strengthen the argument that autism is a systemic condition where both the neurological and immune systems play an important role.

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By identifying specific subtypes of immune dysfunction, such as the differences seen in children with gut issues, researchers can move closer to personalized medicine.

“This data further supports the idea that the immune system plays an important role in autism in at least some individuals,” said Moreno.

However, there are hurdles to clear before this reaches the clinic. The human study was relatively small, with only 54 participants, and larger trials are needed to confirm whether these immune patterns are reliable biomarkers. In the mouse study, the cells were also transferred at 10 weeks of age, the equivalent of young adulthood. Since the brain is most flexible during early childhood, treating the immune system earlier might produce even more profound changes in behavior and development.

Looking ahead, understanding the sex gap results could also be important for developing effective treatments for everyone.

“Treg therapy could be a promising approach for reducing inflammation and related impacts in conditions linked to maternal immune activation and neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism,” said Ashwood.

References:

1. Moreno RJ, Rose D, Ashwood P. Altered phenotype and gene expression of regulatory T cells (Tregs) in children with Autism, and the relationship with comorbid gastrointestinal symptoms. J Neuroinflammation. 2026;23(1):97. doi: 10.1186/s12974-026-03701-w

2. Rose D, Moreno RJ, Osman H, et al. Sex specific effects of adoptive Tregs transfer on the brain and periphery in maternal immune activation offspring rescuing immune dysregulation. J Neuroinflammation. 2026. doi:10.1186/s12974-026-03739-w

This article is a rework of a press release issued by the University of California, Davis. Material has been edited for length and content.