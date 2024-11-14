CAR T-Cell Therapy Fights Lethal Childhood Brain Cancer in Trial

Participants’ median age was 15 years, and their tumors were diagnosed a median of five months before they joined the trial. Ten had DIPG, and three had spinal cord diffuse midline glioma.





(Two participants’ tumors progressed so rapidly that they became ineligible for the study before receiving CAR-T cells.)





Because this was the first human trial of CAR-T cells for DIPG, the researchers primarily wanted to establish that they could manufacture cells for each person, identify a safe dose of the cells and monitor side effects. Their secondary aim was to start assessing clinical benefits.





Before receiving the CAR-T cells, participants had chemotherapy to prevent their immune systems from attacking the engineered cells. They received the first dose of CAR-T cells intravenously, and the researchers monitored them for immune and neurological side effects.





After intravenous dosing of cells, all participants had some degree of cytokine release syndrome, aka “cytokine storm,” with symptoms such as fever and low blood pressure, as well as temporary neurological side effects due to inflammation within the tumor. The team tested two doses of CAR-T cells and determined that the lower dose was safer because it led to less severe cytokine storm side effects.





Of the 11 participants receiving CAR-T cells, nine experienced benefits: a reduction in their tumor volume, an improvement in function on a neurologic exam or both. These nine participants received additional doses of CAR-T cells infused into the cerebrospinal fluid in their brains.





Infusing the cells directly into the cerebrospinal fluid caused fewer side effects. Participants continued receiving cell infusions into the brain every one to three months as long as it benefited them. In general, participants experienced less inflammation with later cell infusions. The researchers said that in subsequent arms of the trial, they will test infusing cells into the cerebrospinal fluid from the start.





Most of the nine participants who benefited from CAR-T cells experienced improvement in neurologic symptoms and reductions in tumor size. However, two had reduced symptoms without change in overall tumor volume. As their tumors shrank, several participants regained abilities they had lost, such as walking, or experienced reversal of symptoms such as incontinence, paralysis or neuropathic pain.





In the four people with the best responses, tumor volumes shrank by 52%, 54%, 91% and 100%.





Study participants lived a median of 20.6 months after diagnosis, with two living longer than 30 months, and one, Drew, still alive four years after his DIPG diagnosis.





The researchers analyzed the maximum decrease in all participants’ tumor sizes and found that the responses fit a normal distribution or bell curve, suggesting that Drew’s excellent response is not a fluke and that future patients can experience similar benefits. The research team is now investigating how they can improve on the therapy — for instance by suppressing aspects of the immune response to CAR-T cells that might favor the tumor. The scientists are also studying how to take advantage of the tumors’ biological quirks with targeted therapies.





“Sometimes this tumor grows so fast that it feels like a race between the CAR-T cells fighting and the cancer cells replicating,” Monje said. “A therapy that slows the growth of the tumor is going to help the CAR-T cells work better.”

A teary graduation

After Drew was diagnosed with DIPG, his neuro-oncologist at a children’s hospital in the Midwest recommended the clinical trial at Stanford Medicine. In June of 2021, he received his first infusion of CAR-T cells, into his bloodstream; it caused vomiting, shivering and temporary worsening of neurological symptoms such as poor balance.





It was challenging, Drew said, “but the MRIs proved that it worked well, so the CAR-T cells did their job.”





“I would describe it to somebody like cleaning out your garage,” said Drew’s mom. “When you clean out your garage, it looks worse before it gets better.”





Drew’s second CAR-T infusion — the first time he received cells directly into his cerebrospinal fluid — also caused some side effects. But with subsequent infusions of cells, the side effects diminished.





He underwent the first two infusions during the summer between his junior and senior years of high school. His parents said he could take time off from school, his mom recalled, but Drew was determined to graduate with his class.





“He said ‘No, I like to learn, and I just want to be like all my friends,’” she said.





Even as the trial continued, Drew didn’t shy away from academic challenges, taking Advanced Placement classes in chemistry and calculus during his senior year. That fall, he did most of his classwork from home. But by the spring of 2022, as the CAR-T cells continued to attack the cancer cells and his tumor shrank more, he was back at school most of the time. His balance and walking improved, enabling him to navigate the hallways at school with a rolling walker.

I’m hoping they’ll learn from all my successes to help other kids.

When Drew graduated from high school in May of 2022 — on time, with his class — his tumor was gone. Nineteen months after he was diagnosed and eight months past the median survival time for DIPG, he walked across the stage at graduation unassisted.





He’d never sought the spotlight, but everyone at the ceremony knew the significance of the day. His parents cried tears of joy. One of their friends texted Drew’s dad: “Thank goodness I brought tissues!”





His classmates gave him a standing ovation.

Focusing on a career

Drew continues to receive infusions of CAR-T cells every few months. Because he’s the first person to experience a complete response to the cells, his medical team can’t make any promises about what comes next. But everyone is hopeful he’s cured.





He’s now in his junior year of college, majoring in forestry with a chemistry minor. Although he still has left-sided facial paralysis, he can walk and run again, and his hearing and sense of taste have improved. He enjoys living on his own and is focused not on cancer but on the usual hurdles of higher education.





The entire family — which includes Drew’s two younger sisters — is grateful for the research that led up to the trial, especially that it was enabled by dozens of families who donated tumor tissue after losing their children to the same disease.





“There’s a lot of loss that led to this research,” Drew’s dad said. “I hope those families know that this success is because of them.”





Meanwhile, the research team continues to analyze hundreds of biological samples they collected in the trial. They are determining what distinguished the participants with the best responses.





“We’ve already gleaned some hypotheses about how to improve outcomes, both for this therapy and more broadly for immunotherapy for cancers in the central nervous system,” Monje said. “There are really important lessons from this trial for brain tumor immunotherapy overall.”





The findings have also been used to refine protocols for the CAR-T cell clinical trial. The researchers continue to enroll participants for the study. The FDA’s regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation, which is intended to speed approvals of regenerative medicine treatments that show potential for treating life-threatening diagnoses, will give the scientists expedited access to regulatory experts to help refine and improve the research, with the hope of obtaining approval for the cell therapy.





“While this trial represents progress, we still have work to do to diminish the toxicity of treatment and enhance benefit for patients,” Mackall added. “But now we have a path forward.”





Drew has a path forward, too. After he graduates from college, he hopes to apply his degree to conservation work and restoration of natural areas after logging or other human use, also known as rewilding.





“Rewilding has really inspired me, and I think this is what I want to do,” Drew said.





Reference: Monje M, Mahdi J, Majzner R, et al. Intravenous and intracranial GD2-CAR T cells for H3K27M+ diffuse midline gliomas. Nature. 2024. doi: 10.1038/s41586-024-08171-9



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.