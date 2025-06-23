DNA Repair Protein Offers Therapeutic Target for Age-Related Diseases

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 3 minutes

Macquarie University researchers have discovered a naturally occurring protein found in human cells plays a powerful role in repairing damaged DNA - the molecule that carries the genetic instructions for building and maintaining living things.





The discovery, published in the journal Ageing Cell, could hold the key to developing therapies for devastating age-related diseases such as motor neuron disease (MND), Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.





The research, conducted by neurobiologist Dr Sina Shadfar and colleagues in the Motor Neuron Disease Research Centre, reveals a protein called protein disulphide isomerase (PDI) helps repair serious deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) damage. This breakthrough opens new possibilities for therapies aimed at boosting the body’s ability to fix its own DNA — a process that becomes less efficient as we age.





“Just like a cut on your skin needs to heal, the DNA in our cells needs constant repair,” says Dr Shadfar.





“Every day, individual cells suffer thousands of tiny hits to their DNA — from both within our own bodies and from environmental stressors like pollution or UV light. Normally, the body responds quickly. But as we age, these repair mechanisms weaken, allowing damage to build up.”





This accumulation of DNA damage is now widely accepted as one of the major contributors to ageing and the progression of age-related diseases, particularly those that affect the brain.





“Brain cells are especially vulnerable,” Dr Shadfar explains. “Unlike skin or blood cells, they don’t divide or renew — so any damage that builds up in them stays. And if the damage isn’t repaired, it can eventually lead to the death of these critical cells.”

The unexpected role of a ‘shape-shifting’ protein

PDI is typically found in the cytoplasm — the outer region of the cell — where it helps fold proteins into their proper shapes. But Dr Shadfar’s team made a surprising discovery: PDI can also move into the nucleus — the control centre of the cell — and play a vital role in repairing ddouble-strand breaks, one of the most dangerous types of DNA damage.





“Until now, we didn’t know why PDI sometimes appeared in the nucleus,” says Dr Shadfar. “For the first time, we’ve shown it acts like a glue or catalyst, helping to repair broken DNA in both dividing and non-dividing cells.”





The team demonstrated this by stimulating DNA damage in both human cancer cells and mouse brain cells in the lab. When PDI was removed, the cells struggled to repair themselves. When PDI was added back in, DNA repair improved. They also tested this in live zebrafish and found that boosting PDI production helped protect the animals from age-related DNA damage.

A protein with two faces

PDI has previously been studied in cancer research — and not always in a positive light. Tumours often show high levels of PDI, where cancer cells appear to exploit its DNA repair abilities to help them survive and resist treatment. “PDI is like a double agent,” Dr Shadfar explains. “In healthy cells, it repairs DNA and helps prevent disease. But in cancer, it gets hijacked — it ends up protecting the tumour instead of the body. That’s why understanding it fully is so important.”



