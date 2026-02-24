We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Drug Platform Accelerates Biopharmaceutical Therapy Development

Scientists developed a modular platform that can build and deliver a wide range of genetic medicines.

News  
Published: February 24, 2026 
Original story from the University of Nottingham
Researcher in laboratory wearing a lab coat and goggles, examining samples under a microscope.
Credit: Kelly Chiang / Unsplash.
Read time: 1 minute

Scientists have developed an adaptable materials platform that can safely and efficiently deliver a wide range of genetic medicines, a breakthrough that could accelerate the development of next‑generation vaccines, cancer treatments, and gene‑silencing drugs.


Experts from the University of Nottingham’s School of Pharmacy have created a new drug delivery platform that uses modular building blocks that self‑assemble with Ribonucleic acid- RNA to form nanoscale delivery particles. The research has been published in Advanced Materials.


The materials incorporate a reversible “host–guest” linking system, allowing the fine‑tuning of the particles' stability and behaviour. By simple variations in the chemical structure of the building blocks, diverse formulations can be rapidly generated suited to different therapeutic needs.


The team demonstrated that RNA‑loaded nanoparticles can be produced with the new materials using automated methods that meet the stringent Critical Quality Attributes required for the manufacture of RNA vaccines and therapeutics. This suggests strong potential for industrial scalability and rapid deployment.


The researchers successfully tested the materials delivering RNA into a broad range of cell types with efficiency matching or exceeding that of leading commercial transfection reagents, while showing no acute harmful effects on cells. The delivered RNAs were shown to reduce the expression of cancer-associated genes in breast tumour tissue in mice and to induce protection against H1N1 influenza in mice.


Reference: Kopiasz RJ, Sallah HJ, Cavanagh RJ, et al. Modular supramolecular polycations enable efficient delivery of diverse RNA therapeutics and vaccines.  Adv Mater. 2026:e13315. doi: 10.1002/adma.202513315


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

