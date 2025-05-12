We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Exercise Supports Stem Cell-Based Parkinson’s Therapy

Exercise improves stem cell transplant integration and motor recovery in a Parkinson’s disease rat model.

News  
Published: May 12, 2025 
| Original story from the International Society for Stem Cell Research
These images depict dopamine-rich neural grafts in the brain of a Parkinsonian rat housed under Standard conditions (upper image) or provided free access to running wheels (Exercise, lower image).
Credit: Dr. Niamh Moriarty.
Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a disabling neurodegenerative disease that affects approximately 10 million people worldwide, with numbers steadily increasing. Symptoms include tremors, difficulties with movement and speech, as well mental health issues and dementia. Although PD can be managed by medication and lifestyle adjustments, the efficacy of these interventions varies between patients and cannot stop or reverse disease progression.  


PD is caused by progressive loss of a certain type of neurons in the brain which produce dopamine, a chemical substance required to control movement, etc. Encouragingly, studies dating back to the eighties have shown that replacing lost dopaminergic neurons with donated fetal tissue-derived neurons can improve symptoms in PD patients. Since then, researchers have made progress in generating a replenishable source of dopaminergic neurons from pluripotent stem cells in the lab and achieved promising results when transplanting these cells in animal models of PD. Currently, clinical trials are ongoing to test the safety and efficacy of transplanting such stem cell-derived neurons in PD patients. A key to success in patients will be the successful integration and maturation of the transplanted cells within the brain. To address this, a research team led by Clare Parish from The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health (in Melbourne) and Lachlan Thompson from the University of Sydney, Australia has now tested whether exercise enhances transplant function in PD rats. In their study, rats received a stem cell-derived transplant to replace lost dopaminergic neurons and some of the rats were given free access to a running wheel. Their work was recently published in Stem Cell Reports. While the neural grafts improved gross motor function, combined with exercise saw paw movements and agility improved significantly. Their research found that voluntary exercise improved the maturation of the transplant and the establishment of connections between the transplant and the rat neurons. A likely cause for this was the enhanced secretion of certain beneficial proteins in the brains of exercising rats which promoted transplant survival and integration. 


In conclusion, exercise may be a non-invasive and easily implemented strategy to enhance treatment outcomes in PD patients in combination with stem cell-derived transplants, warranting further testing in upcoming clinical trials.


Reference: Moriarty N, Fraser TD, Hunt CPJ, et al. Exercise promotes the functional integration of human stem cell-derived neural grafts in a rodent model of Parkinson’s disease. Stem Cell Reports. doi: 10.1016/j.stemcr.2025.102480


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

