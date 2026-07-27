Existing Vaccine May Help Counter Ebola Outbreak

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Ebolaviruses are among the most dangerous known human pathogens. Three ebolavirus species have repeatedly caused major disease outbreaks on the African continent. Most outbreaks have been caused by Zaire ebolavirus. Vaccines and therapeutics are available for this virus species. In contrast, no therapeutics or vaccines are currently available against Bundibugyo ebolavirus, which is responsible for the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. This significantly complicates efforts to control the outbreak, which is already the largest documented Bundibugyo ebolavirus outbreak to date.





It was previously unclear whether the currently circulating virus variant can enter human cells more efficiently than earlier variants and thereby contribute to the unusual dynamics of the outbreak. It was also unknown whether licensed vaccines against Zaire ebolavirus can provide at least partial protection against Bundibugyo ebolavirus.





A research team from the German Primate Center – Leibniz Institute for Primate Research (DPZ), together with scientists from the TWINCORE – Centre for Experimental and Clinical Infection Research, the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, and the Charité – University Hospital Berlin, investigated both questions. The researchers found no evidence that the current Bundibugyo ebolavirus variant infects human cells more efficiently. Viral entry into cells could be inhibited by antibodies present in sera from individuals vaccinated with the vector vaccine VSV-ZEBOV-GP.





The study therefore provides important evidence that an already available vaccine might protect individuals at risk of severe disease and contribute to combat the ongoing outbreak (The Lancet Infectious Diseases).

Largest documented Bundibugyo ebolavirus outbreak to date Since the first infections with Bundibugyo ebolavirus were reported in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in May 2026, the outbreak has spread further and reached neighboring Uganda. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) as of 17 July 2026, 2,124 infections have been confirmed to date and 828 people have died as a result of the infection. An end to the spread is currently not foreseeable. “This is already the largest documented outbreak of this ebolavirus species to date,” explains Stefan Pöhlmann, head of the Department of Infection Biology at the DPZ.

No licensed therapeutics or vaccines available against Bundibugyo ebolavirus Bundibugyo ebolavirus is one of four ebolavirus species that can cause disease in humans. Repeated major outbreaks have so far been caused primarily by Zaire ebolavirus, including the 2014-2016 West-African Ebola epidemic, which resulted in more than 28,000 infections and over 11,000 deaths. Licensed vaccines and therapeutics against Zaire ebolavirus are now available. Such medical countermeasures are lacking for infections with Bundibugyo or Sudan ebolavirus. Their development and clinical evaluation will still require time, which significantly complicates efforts to control the current outbreak.