Experimental Gene Therapy Reverses Heart Failure in Large Animal Model

Importantly, the treatment didn’t just prevent heart failure from worsening. Some key measures of heart function actually improved, suggesting the damaged heart was repairing itself.Shaw emphasizes that this kind of reversal of existing damage is highly unusual. “In the history of heart failure research, we have not seen efficacy like this,” Shaw says. Previous attempted therapies for heart failure have shown improvements to heart function on the order of 5-10%. cBIN1 gene therapy improved function by 30%. “It’s night and day,” Shaw adds.The treated hearts’ efficiency at pumping blood, which is the main measure of the severity of heart failure, increased over time—not to fully healthy levels, but to close that of healthy hearts. The hearts also stayed less dilated and less thinned out, closer in appearance to that of non-failing hearts.





Despite the fact that, throughout the trial, the gene-transferred animals experienced the same level of cardiovascular stress that had led to their heart failure, the treatment restored the amount of blood pumped per heartbeat back to entirely normal levels.





“Even though the animals are still facing stress on the heart to induce heart failure, in animals that got the treatment, we saw recovery of heart function and that the heart also stabilizes or shrinks,” says TingTing Hong, MD, PhD, associate professor of pharmacology and toxicology and CVRTI investigator at the U and co-senior author on the study. “We call this reverse remodeling. It’s going back to what the normal heart should look like.”

A keystone of the heart