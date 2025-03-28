FDA Approves First Therapy To Treat Hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome
Soleno Therapeutics today announced that the US FDA has approved VYKAT XR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets.
The FDA approval of VYKAT XR was based on an adequate and well-controlled study and safety data from the comprehensive clinical development program. Efficacy was established during the 16-week randomized withdrawal study period of Study 2-RWP (Study C602-RWP), a Phase 3 multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Individuals randomized to switch to placebo demonstrated a statistically significant worsening of hyperphagia compared with individuals who remained on VYKAT XR. Prior to participating in the randomized withdrawal period, all individuals received double-blind and/or open-label VYKAT XR for a mean duration of 3.3 years.
VYKAT XR has a well-established safety profile with over four years of data across four double-blind and/or open label studies. The primary safety analyses are based on Study 1 (Study C601) and the most common adverse reactions occurring in greater than or equal to 10% of individuals receiving VYKAT XR and at 2% greater than placebo included hypertrichosis, edema, hyperglycemia and rash.
