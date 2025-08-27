Gene Therapy Linked to Improved Quality of Life in Blood Disorder Patients

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Treatment with the gene therapy exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel) led to significant and sustained improvements in health-related quality of life for individuals with severe sickle cell disease (SCD) or transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia, according to two recently published studies in Blood Advances.



The findings are among the first to quantify patient-reported quality-of-life changes following treatment with CRISPR-based gene editing. Participants included adolescents and adults enrolled in the ongoing CLIMB-SCD-121, CLIMB-THAL-111, and CLIMB-131 clinical trials. Each had at least 16 months of follow-up. The median follow-up durations were 33.6 months for the SCD cohort and 38.4 months for the beta thalassemia cohort.

Clinically meaningful improvements seen across all domains

Patients in both studies completed validated assessments that measured emotional, physical, social, and functional wellbeing, along with pain-related impacts. These tools included disease-specific instruments such as the ASCQ-Me and PedsQL, as well as general health measures like the EQ-5D-5L.



Prior to receiving exa-cel, patients with SCD reported quality of life below population norms. Following treatment, scores not only improved but exceeded those norms, surpassing thresholds for the minimal clinically important difference (MCID) – a benchmark indicating that patients perceived the change as meaningful. Adult patients saw the largest non-pain improvements in social and emotional functioning. Among adolescents, notable gains were seen in school and social functioning.



In the beta thalassemia study, patients began with average or near-average quality of life scores. Nevertheless, exa-cel was associated with additional improvements. Adults reported a mean gain of 14.0 points in EQ-5D-5L scores by month 48. Adolescents saw an average gain of 6.1 points by month 24. As with SCD, gains exceeded the MCID threshold.

Exa-cel’s mechanism and approval status

Exa-cel is a one-time therapy based on CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing. The treatment process involves removing the patient’s hematopoietic stem cells, editing the cells ex vivo to restore production of fetal hemoglobin, and reintroducing them after myeloablative conditioning.



In December 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration approved exa-cel for treating SCD in patients aged 12 years and older. Approval for transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia followed in January 2024. It remains a costly and complex intervention, but these recent results suggest the potential for substantial improvements in patient wellbeing.

Cautions and ongoing data collection

The authors note that the findings are based on patient-reported outcome measures, some of which were not originally developed for individuals with SCD or transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Furthermore, the trials are ongoing and include relatively small cohorts. Continued long-term follow-up in larger populations is needed to confirm these results.





Reference: Sharma A, Locatelli F, Bhatia M, et al. Improvements in Health-Related Quality of Life in Patients with Severe Sickle Cell Disease After Exagamglogene Autotemcel. Blood Adv. 2025. doi: 10.1182/bloodadvances.2025016701





