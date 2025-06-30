Gene Therapy Normalizes Blood Flow in the Brain

Gene therapy for sickle cell disease may help improve a major contributing factor to stroke risk in patients, reports a new study from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Many people with sickle cell disease experience increased brain ischemia, where oxygen is not delivered properly to brain tissues, potentially leading to strokes. A part of the risk for these events comes from increased blood flow speed in the brain. Findings from three patients in a gene therapy clinical trial showed that gene therapy treatment significantly improved blood flow in the brain. These results demonstrate that people with these risk factors may benefit from gene therapy and should be considered for future clinical trials of gene therapy. The findings were published today in the American Journal of Hematology.





“We saw that after gene therapy, elevated blood flow speed in the brain came down to normal levels,” said corresponding author Akshay Sharma, MBBS, MSc, St. Jude Department of Bone Marrow Transplantation & Cellular Therapy. “This is the closest physiological evidence we have that gene therapy could be effective for patients with neurovascular disease who are at risk of or have had a stroke.”

Improving blood flow in the brain with gene therapy

A small but significant percentage of patients with sickle cell disease are at an increased risk of stroke due to the condition’s impact on blood flow in the brain. The crescent “sickle” shape of red blood cells characteristic of sickle cell disease cannot move through small blood vessels, including those in the brain. When those vessels become clogged, that region in the brain does not receive enough oxygen. To compensate for the lack of oxygen delivery, the body amps up the speed of blood flow, which increases the number of red blood cells moving through the brain and the total amount of available oxygen. This results in a decrease in the time oxygen molecules have to leave the red blood cells and enter the brain tissue, which can ultimately lead to brain ischemia. Brain ischemia is when a region of the brain is greatly deprived of oxygen, creating a significant risk factor for stroke, which can result in long-term damage.





“You can think of red blood cells filled with oxygen like a bus filled with people,” Sharma said. “If the bus is going too fast, passengers can’t get off the bus, and oxygen is not delivered. However, if the bus slows down so passengers can safely hop off, as happens when hemoglobin levels rise, then oxygen gets properly delivered to the brain tissues.”





The researchers measured gene therapy’s effect on the flow of blood in the brain using Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). The study imaged the brains of three patients with sickle cell disease, before gene therapy and at one and two years after the treatment. Each patient’s brain blood flow improved significantly, decreasing anywhere from 22% to 43%, reaching mostly normal levels, which appeared stable over time.