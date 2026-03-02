Gene Therapy Shows Promise for Fatal Childhood Muscle Disease

Read time: 2 minutes

Roughly once a year in Switzerland, a family receives the devastating diagnosis that their child is affected by a severe form of muscle weakness. This hereditary disease, known as LAMA2-related muscular dystrophy, is very rare and remains untreatable today. The most severely affected children are often identified shortly after birth due to a lack of muscle tone. They typically never learn to walk, and as they grow, their muscles become progressively weaker and lose strength. Many of them die in childhood or adolescence because their respiratory muscles eventually fail.

Gene therapy to treat congenital muscular dystrophy

Hope for affected families lies in a gene therapy that Prof. Markus Rüegg’s team at the Biozentrum, University of Basel, has been developing for several years with its spin-off SEAL Therapeutics.





“With our first approach, we were able to restore muscle function and slow disease progression in a mouse model for LAMA2-related muscular dystrophy,” says Rüegg. “We have since further optimized this approach. It now allows us not only to treat the diseased muscles and the muscle weakness itself successfully, but also the neuropathy associated with the condition.”

Efficacy demonstrated in animal model

In the current study, published in the journal Molecular Therapy, the researchers report that their gene therapy approach is effective in diseased mice.





“When we treat the animals immediately after birth, they develop quite normally just like their healthy peers. They live long lives, and their muscles and nerves function almost normally,” says lead investigator Dr. Judith Reinhard.





“Even when the gene therapy is administered at advanced disease stages, the mice benefit significantly. Their muscle strength improves, and the peripheral neuropathy – the damage to the peripheral nerves - is less severe than in untreated animals.”





The team has advanced the gene therapy to a stage at which, following further safety testing, its effectiveness can be tested in human clinical trials. “We now have a therapy that is ready for the next translational steps,” emphasizes Reinhard. “However, bringing it to clinics and patients - particularly given the extremely complex and costly production of the therapy - poses a major challenge.”

Path to clinical application requires financial support

Despite the great potential medical benefits, bringing the gene therapy to market is economically unattractive to companies and investors. This is mainly due to the relatively small number of affected patients, the high production costs, and the fact that gene therapies still carry certain risks.





“In Switzerland, there are 19 affected families,” says Reinhard. “When parents receive the diagnosis, they search the internet and find us. Many ask whether they could participate in a clinical trial - for many of them, we represent a great source of hope.” Over the past few years, the researchers have built up a large network. They are in contact with affected families, patient organizations, pediatricians, and clinics. In principle, much of the groundwork to continue the study has already been laid, and the preclinical data is publicly available.





Reference: Reinhard JR, Lin S, Maino E, et al. Dual AAV gene therapy using laminin-linking proteins ameliorates muscle and nerve defects in LAMA2-related muscular dystrophy. Mol Ther. doi: 10.1016/j.ymthe.2026.01.041





