Gene Therapy Shows Promise for Rare Bone Disease in Mice

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

New study adds to evidence that a single shot may be effective against a skeletal disease that currently requires nearly daily injections to treat.





For the last 10 years, the only effective treatment for hypophosphatasia (HPP) has been an enzyme replacement therapy that must be delivered by injection three-to-six times each week.





“It’s been a tremendous success and has proven to be a lifesaving treatment,” said José Luis Millán, PhD, professor in the Human Genetics Program at Sanford Burnham Prebys. “Many children who have been treated otherwise would have died shortly after birth, and they are now able to look forward to long lives.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

“It is, however, a very invasive treatment. Some patients have reactions from frequent injections and discontinue treatment. That has motivated us to find the next step in treating this disease.”





HPP — also known as soft bone disease — is a rare inherited disorder that causes abnormal development of bones and premature loss of teeth. HPP ranges in severity. Milder cases put affected adults at greater risk of breaking bones. Severe forms of the condition cause life-threatening disease in approximately one per 100,000 live births.





Currently, patients are treated with injections of asfotase alfa, a mineral-targeted form of the missing enzyme called tissue-nonspecific alkaline phosphatase (TNAP). This FDA-approved therapy is based on Millán’s decades of research on the TNAP enzyme and his laboratory’s studies demonstrating preclinical safety and efficacy.





“We believe the next evolution in treating HPP will be a gene therapy in which a single injected dose will provide a lifelong treatment for patients,” said Millán.





In a paper published January 12, 2025, in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, Millán’s team and collaborators added additional weight to prior preclinical evidence of the safety and effectiveness of a gene therapy for HPP.





The new study focused on AAV8-TNAP-D10, a virus engineered to not cause disease but rather to deliver a gene capable of producing the missing TNAP enzyme and reversing the malformation of bones and teeth. While previous research in the Millán lab had demonstrated the safety and effectiveness of this approach, the new investigation is intended to inform future clinical trials by including different dosages of the gene therapy, tests in male and female mice, and examinations in early- and late-onset forms of HPP.





“We have essentially titrated the viral vector to show which dose achieves efficacy without causing side effects such as accumulations of bony crystals in soft organs called ectopic calcifications,” said Millán. “Our data provide a clear starting point for clinical trials.”





The research team also noted one unexpected finding. In mice modeled to develop late-onset HPP as adults rather than infants, the gene therapy was more effective on female mice, and in females the improvements in bone and teeth were achieved with a lower dose of the treatment.





“We have patients now that will have long lives thanks to enzyme replacement and future therapies, but we’re only able to fix the skeletal mineralization. We know the missing enzyme also is expressed in the brain, the liver, the kidney, the immune system and elsewhere.





“That is what occupies my mind right now. We need to anticipate long-term problems before they happen so we can be prepared to help patients with HPP throughout their lives.”





Reference: De Oliveira FA, Tokuhara CK, Mohamed FF, et al. Preclinical evaluation of the efficacy and safety of AAV8-TNAP-D10 in Alpl-/- and AlplPrx1/Prx1 mouse models for the treatment of early and late-onset hypophosphatasia. J Bone Min Res. 2025:zjaf005. doi: 10.1093/jbmr/zjaf005



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.