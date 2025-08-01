Gene Therapy Trial Provides a Rare Glimpse Into the Early Immune System

Findings from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital demonstrate that virtual memory T cells, a specialized group of immune cells, provide nonspecific immunity for infants early in life. The work stems from a study dating to 2019, when St. Jude and collaborating institutions reported successful and safe gene therapy for multiple infants with X-linked Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (X-SCID), also called “bubble boy disease.” Children with X-SCID cannot form an immune system; however, the gene therapy fixed a critical mutation and enabled the patients to develop immunity. This gave St. Jude researchers the unique opportunity to study how the immune system forms. In doing so, they confirmed the existence of a group of cells that provides early nonspecific protection to human infants to give their long-term immune memory time to mature. The findings were published today in Immunity.





The gene therapy that corrected the mutation causing X-SCID was pioneered at St. Jude by the late Brian Sorrentino, MD, and the work continued under Stephen Gottschalk, MD, St. Jude Department of Bone Marrow Transplantation & Cellular Therapy. After receiving the therapy, the children’s immune systems started to form for the first time in their lives. As it is currently not possible to safely test the developing human immune system in utero, the researchers had the rare chance to watch early immunity emerge. They used patient blood samples to evaluate the immune cells that make up the early immune system and study what those cells do.





“We used this unique opportunity to take a snapshot of the immune system’s genesis,” said senior co-corresponding author Benjamin Youngblood, PhD, St. Jude Department of Immunology. “For the first time in humans, we detected a group of jacks-of-all-trades, master-of-none immune cells, sometimes called virtual memory T cells, as a major part of the early immune system.”

Other scientists have found virtual memory T cells in model systems, but could not confirm the timeline of development in humans, leading to debate about their relevance. This is the first study to confirm the cell type’s existence in the earliest phase of human immune development, providing evidence of its importance.