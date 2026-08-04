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Global Study Provides Guidance on GLP-1 Use and Female Reproductive Health

Evidence of GLP-1 use in pregnancy and breastfeeding is insufficient to draw conclusions from.

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Published: August 4, 2026 
Original story from Marshall University
Illustration of the female reproductive system showing the uterus, fallopian tubes, ovaries, and cervix.
Credit: Nadezhda Moryak / Pexels.
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As the use of GLP-1 and other incretin-based medications for obesity continues to grow worldwide, researchers at Marshall University have contributed to an international effort to address one of medicine's most pressing unanswered questions: How should these medications be used by women before, during and after pregnancy?


"The rapid adoption of GLP-1 medications has outpaced the evidence available for women who are planning pregnancy or become pregnant," Taheri said. "This work provides clinicians with up-to-date, evidence-informed guidance while highlighting urgent research priorities needed to ensure these therapies can be used as safely and effectively as possible in women of reproductive age."


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