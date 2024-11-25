Groundbreaking Approach To Tackle Chronic Abdominal Pain Developed

An Innovative Approach to Pain Management

Current medications used to treat chronic abdominal pain often rely on opioids. However, opioids can cause severe side effects such as addiction, nausea, and constipation. Additionally, they affect the central nervous system, often leading to fatigue and drowsiness, which impairs the quality of life of those affected. The addiction risk is particularly problematic and has contributed to the ongoing global opioid crisis. Therefore, there is an urgent need for alternatives that minimise these risks.





This new therapeutic approach targets oxytocin receptors in the gut. Oxytocin is commonly known as the ‘love hormone’ because of its role in social bonding. Less well-known is that oxytocin can also affect pain perception. When the peptide hormone oxytocin binds to these receptors, it triggers a signal that reduces pain signals in the gut. The advantage of this approach is that the effect is gut-specific, thus having a lower risk of side effects due to its non-systemic, gut-restricted action.





Oxytocin itself cannot be taken orally because it is rapidly broken down in the gastrointestinal tract. However, Prof. Muttenthaler’s team has successfully created oxytocin compounds that are fully gut-stable yet can still potently and selectively activate the oxytocin receptor. This means these newly developed oxytocin-like peptides can be taken orally, allowing for convenient treatment for patients. This approach is especially innovative since most peptide drugs (such as insulin, GLP1 analogues) need to be injected as they are also quickly degraded in the gut.





"Our research highlights the therapeutic potential of gut-specific peptides and offers a new, safe alternative to existing pain medications, particularly for those suffering from chronic gut disorders and abdominal pain," explains Muttenthaler.