GSK Commits $30 billion to US R&D and Manufacturing

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline Plc) is ramping up its US presence with a multi-billion-dollar plan to expand research and development (R&D) and manufacturing capabilities across the country.





“Today, we are committing to invest at least $30 billion in the US over the next 5 years, further bolstering the already strong R&D and supply chain we have in the country,” said CEO Dame Emma Walmsley.

Why R&D investment matters

Respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) affect tens of millions of people in the US alone. Roughly 19.2 million adults have diagnosed asthma, and ~12.8 million have diagnosed COPD. These conditions rank among the leading causes of death and place heavy burdens on health care systems. Cancer likewise continues to drive demand for new treatments, especially biologics and precision therapies.





Developing new drugs has grown more complex. Advances in molecular biology, immunotherapies and biologics require sophisticated tools, tighter quality controls and faster scaling from discovery to manufacture. Traditional R&D alone struggles when manufacturing capability lags behind. Supply chain delays, high costs and regulatory hurdles often slow the delivery of medicines.





That makes investment in both R&D and manufacturing essential. Companies can move promising candidates more quickly into production, resulting in faster access to the next generation of respiratory and cancer treatments.

GSK's $30 billion R&D investment

GSK has announced a $30 billion investment in the US over the next five years, focused on R&D and supply chain infrastructure. A key part of this is a $1.2 billion program to build new advanced manufacturing facilities and expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies.





The largest project is a new biologics “flex” factory in Upper Merion, Pennsylvania, due to begin construction in 2026. It will produce medicines for respiratory diseases and multiple cancers. At the same time, GSK is upgrading five existing sites in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland and Montana with AI-driven systems and new capabilities in drug substances, devices and auto-injectors.





This announcement builds upon GSK’s previous $800 million investment in a Marietta, Pennsylvania facility, which began construction in October 2024 and doubled the site's capacity.





These moves will create hundreds of highly skilled US jobs, adding to GSK’s 15,000-strong US workforce. Walmsley said the investment strengthens US–UK leadership in life sciences and reflects GSK’s aim to “get ahead of disease.”





The investment comes amid ongoing trade discussions that could affect pharmaceutical imports and exports, highlighting the strategic importance of domestic manufacturing.

Implications of GSK's R&D investment for patients and the industry

The wider implications of this investment stretch beyond GSK. The introduction of AI into manufacturing could cut the time between drug discovery and patient access, while the flex factory model allows production lines to adapt more quickly to new biologics.





Hundreds of highly skilled roles will strengthen the US biotech talent pipeline and the investment reinforces the company’s competitive position in biologics and accelerates its shift toward digital transformation.





“This week’s State Visit brings together two countries that have led the world in science and healthcare innovation. We are proud to be part of both. Here in the UK, we continue to invest in a significant manufacturing base and more than £1.5 billion in R&D every year,” said Walmsley.

This article is a rework of a press release issued by GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Material has been edited for length and content.