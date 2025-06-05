Guillain-Barré Syndrome Risk Linked to COVID-19 and Certain Vaccines
A global study sheds light on the relationship between Guillain-Barré syndrome after certain COVID-19 vaccines.
A new international study analysing data from over 230 million people across 20 global sites highlights the relationship between SARS-CoV-2 infection, certain Covid-19 vaccines, and Guillain-Barré syndrome.
This research reinforces the importance of continuous vaccine safety monitoring and highlights key differences in risk associated with different vaccine types.
Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare but serious neurological condition that can cause progressive limb weakness and eventual paralysis, with an annual incidence of one to four cases per 100,000 people worldwide. It has been linked to various infections, including Campylobacter jejuni, Zika virus, influenza, and SARS-CoV-2.
The study used advanced epidemiological methods and healthcare data from 20 sites within the Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN): seven sites from the African Covid-19 Vaccine Safety Surveillance (ACVaSS) system: Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, and Nigeria; Argentina; New South Wales and Victoria in Australia; British Columbia and Ontario in Canada; Denmark; Finland; Indonesia; Republic of Korea; South Africa; and three Vaccine monitoring Collaboration for Europe (VAC4EU) sites: Catalonia and Valencia in Spain, and the United Kingdom.
"Our findings emphasise that vaccine safety is not static. It is continuously studied and evaluated."
Reference: Nasreen S, Jiang Y, Lu H, et al. Risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome after COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection: A multinational self-controlled case series study. Vaccine. 2025;60:127291. doi: 10.1016/j.vaccine.2025.127291
