Gut Microbiome Linked to Ovarian Health and Fertility

A new USC study published in Nature Aging details how fecal transplants from older female mice significantly improve ovarian function and fertility in young mice. The surprising results reveal a direct link between the microbiome (the collection of all bacteria and other microbes present) of the gut and ovarian health and function.





“These findings suggest that there is two-way communication between the ovary and the microbiome and that this communication changes throughout life with age,” said USC Leonard Davis Associate Professor Bérénice Benayoun, the study’s senior author.

Microbiome transplants have unexpected effects on ovarian function

In the study, young adult female mice were first treated with antibiotics to clear their existing gut bacteria, then received fecal transplants to essentially “remodel” their microbiome from the ground up, said Benayoun, who also has appointments in cancer biology and pharmacology and pharmaceutical sciences at USC. The donor microbiomes came from either other young female mice, or older mice that were estropausal, a post-reproductive state akin to human menopause.





To establish a baseline, the researchers first compared the normal microbiomes of young (4-month-old) female mice to those of older (20-month-old) estropausal mice. There were very clear differences in both the relative amounts of various bacteria species and the levels of metabolites involved in hormonal pathways affected by gut bacteria, said Min Hoo Kim, a postdoctoral researcher in the Benayoun lab and the study’s first author.





Kim noted that in recent years, other studies have suggested that microbial transplants from human polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) patients, or from mice with a PCOS-like condition, into healthy mice resulted in decreases in both ovarian health and fertility. This early-stage research plus the team’s baseline findings raised the question of how transplanting an “older” microbiome into a younger animal might affect fertility and ovarian health, she explained.





“Our original hypothesis was that we would see damaging effects of the older microbiome on ovarian function, but surprisingly, we found the opposite,” Kim said.





Benayoun recalled her initial disbelief at the unexpected findings: “When [Kim] first brought these results to me, I wondered if the labels had been swapped!” But after extensive retesting and replication, the striking results persisted.





“We’ve done multiple different assays from different perspectives,” Kim said. “We did a fertility assay, we looked at serum hormone levels, follicle counts … All of them indicated improvement in ovarian health in the mice that received the fecal transplants from older mice.”