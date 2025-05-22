How Engineered Bacteria Can Operate as Drug Delivery Systems

Most engineered bacteria keep their therapeutic cargo inside the cell, but vaccines work best when antigens are presented to the immune system. The UC team therefore displayed viral proteins on the bacterial surface and harnessed outer-membrane vesicles (OMVs) — nano-sized spheres that bacteria naturally shed — to act as self-propelled delivery vehicles. Once released, OMVs traffic through the gut epithelium, enter blood circulation and distribute their payload to distant tissues.





Nitin S. Kamble, PhD, a research scientist in Kotagiri’s lab, systematically screened anchor motifs and expression cassettes to optimize antigen density on the probiotic surface. For the vaccine version, the bacteria was designed to express the spike protein found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. This same spike protein is currently delivered through mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.





Kotagiri said current vaccines are safe and effective at providing what is called systemic immunity, as antibodies move throughout the whole body in the bloodstream. But there are gateways in the body where viruses typically enter — through mucosal lining in the gastrointestinal system, lungs and other organs — that can be targeted to provide what is called mucosal immunity.





In preclinical animal studies, a two-dose oral regimen generated blood-borne (systemic) antibody levels comparable to intramuscular mRNA vaccination. Notably, it produced markedly higher levels of secretory immunoglobulin A (IgA) in the gut and airways — the antibodies that underlie mucosal immunity, considered critical for blocking infection at the point of entry.



