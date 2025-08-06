We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

How Glycans Control Antibody Behavior

New findings provide a framework for designing next-generation therapeutic antibodies.

News  
Published: August 6, 2025 
Original story from the National Institutes of Natural Sciences
Antibody molecules whose behavior can be altered by the presence of certain glycans.
Credit: iStock.
Read time: 1 minute

A Japanese research team has uncovered how sugar chains (glycans) modifications dynamically regulate the structure and function of human immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies. By integrating nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and molecular dynamics (MD) simulations, the study reveals “molecular meridians”—structural pathways through which glycan signals propagate across the Fc region. Published in PNAS, this work provides a new framework for designing next-generation therapeutic antibodies.


A collaborative team from the Exploratory Research Center on Life and Living Systems (ExCELLS), National Institutes of Natural Sciences, and affiliated institutions has elucidated how glycosylation dynamically modulates the architecture of human IgG antibodies. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS), focuses on the Fc region of IgG1 and its glycoform-dependent behavior.


Using stable-isotope-assisted NMR spectroscopy and molecular dynamics simulations, the researchers analyzed four distinct glycoforms of IgG1-Fc, varying in galactose and fucose content. They discovered that galactose residues act as molecular “anchors” and “wedges,” stabilizing the Fc domain and enhancing its interactions with immune effector molecules such as Fcγ receptors and complement C1q. In contrast, the absence of core fucose reshaped the dynamics of key amino acid residues involved in antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC).


The concept of “molecular meridians” emerged from the observation that glycan-induced structural changes propagate through the Fc region, connecting distant domains and influencing overall antibody behavior. Much like acupuncture meridians in traditional medicine, these molecular pathways transmit structural signals across the antibody, fine-tuning its immune functions.


This study highlights the power of integrating experimental and computational approaches to decode the dynamic programming of glycoproteins—revealing how structural signals from glycans shape antibody behavior. These atomic-level insights into glycosylation open new avenues for glycoengineering, enabling the design of antibodies with optimized clinical performance for cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious conditions. Ultimately, this knowledge may accelerate the development of precision immunotherapies.


Reference: Yanaka S, Sakae Y, Miyanoiri Y, et al. Exploring glycoform-dependent dynamic modulations in human immunoglobulin G via computational and experimental approaches. PNAS. 2025;122(32):e2505473122. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2505473122


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

