HPV Vaccination in Adults: Age, Gender, and Knowledge Make a Difference

The results of the survey, which was based on verified vaccination data, reveal a clear pattern. Just over 27% of the approximately 3,850 adults aged 18 to 45 surveyed had received at least one dose of the vaccine. While nearly 59% of those aged 18 to 26 are vaccinated, the rate drops to around 16% among those aged 27 to 45. Significant differences are also evident between genders, with nearly 43% of women vaccinated, compared to only about 12% of men. “These differences can be attributed to the relatively late introduction of the HPV vaccine and the fact that it was initially recommended only for adolescent girls. At the same time, they highlight where vaccination efforts can still be improved,” says first author Kyra Zens.





Overall, respondents can be broadly grouped into three profiles, depending on how well informed they are about HPV and how they view vaccination. In the well-informed group, around 41% are vaccinated. Among those with moderate knowledge, the rate drops to just under 14%, and in the group with limited knowledge, it falls to only 8%. “Our findings show that vaccination decisions vary significantly depending on what people know and how they assess the risks,” says Kyra Zens.