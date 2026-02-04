Humanized Mouse Model Enhances Accuracy of Antibody-Drug Testing

Why early testing can sometimes be misleading

Before new drugs are tested in humans, they are extensively studied in the laboratory. This is done using cell cultures, mice, and sometimes even non-human primates. These models are essential for medical progress, but new research shows that they don't always accurately reflect how the human immune system works, especially with antibody drugs.





Antibodies do more than just recognize a disease protein. Most therapeutic antibodies are of the IgG type. They have a "tail" that transmits signals to the immune system. These signals are received by special receptors on immune cells and determine whether cells are attacked, destroyed, or left alone.





The problem is that these receptors vary significantly between species. As a result, the same antibody can behave very differently in the laboratory than it does in the human body.

Biological differences with major consequences

The research shows that the human immune system often reacts differently to antibodies than seen in early tests. Some human immune cells react much more strongly than their mouse counterparts. More importantly, human platelets, which play a role in blood clotting, can be directly activated by certain antibodies. This mechanism does not exist in mice. Dangerous risks of blood clots can therefore go unnoticed during early tests.





Other immune cells can also react in opposite ways in different systems. This can cause antibody drugs to initially appear safe and effective, while they behave very differently in patients.





A well-known example is anti-CD40L antibodies. These drugs appeared safe during early testing, but later in clinical trials they caused serious blood clots and even death in patients. These risks were not previously recognized because crucial human immune responses were not detectable in standard tests.

A platform based on human biology

To address this problem, the researchers first created a detailed map of how these receptors are distributed across immune cells in humans and in commonly used test models. With this knowledge, they developed a new mouse model that much more accurately mimics how the human immune system handles antibodies. Antibodies in this model react much more realistically, even during inflammation.





Unlike existing humanized mouse models, this new model uses a more precise genetic strategy and is commercially available, ensuring access for both academic researchers and drug developers.

Faster and clearer answers

The new platform has been tested in various disease contexts. This allows researchers to better compare which antibodies are truly the most effective, how well they eliminate specific cells, and how they slow disease progression, for example, in cancer. Such comparisons are often difficult or impossible with conventional methods.



According to Dr. Karel Van Damme (VIB–UGent, UZ Gent) , lead author of the study, "Modern antibody drugs involve small but essential molecular adjustments. Our platform allows for a direct and meaningful comparison of these differences."

Benefits for patients and healthcare

Besides scientific progress, the platform also offers economic benefits. Improved predictability early on can prevent costly failures later in the development process, shorten development time, and reduce costs.





At the same time, this improves patient safety. High-risk drugs can be identified more quickly, while promising therapies can be further developed with greater confidence. This approach also aligns with the expectations of regulatory agencies.

An international collaboration

The research is the result of an international collaboration between academic and industrial experts, including VIB–Ghent University , argenx (Belgium), genOway (France), Innate Pharma (France) and Vir Biotechnology (USA).





As antibody drugs play an increasingly important role in healthcare, this new platform offers a safer and clearer path from laboratory research to real-world treatments—so effective therapies reach patients faster and at a lower cost.





Reference: Van Damme KFA, Sichien D, Van Der Borght K, et al. Cross-species cellular mapping and humanization of Fcγ receptors to advance antibody modeling. Sci Immunol. 2026;11(115):eady7328. doi: 10.1126/sciimmunol.ady7328



