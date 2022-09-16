We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.

We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement
Lubricant Made From Cow Mucus Proves Effective Against HIV and Herpes
News

Lubricant Made From Cow Mucus Proves Effective Against HIV and Herpes

Published: September 16, 2022
 
| Original story from KTH Royal Institute of Technology
Lubricant Made From Cow Mucus Proves Effective Against HIV and Herpes
News

Lubricant Made From Cow Mucus Proves Effective Against HIV and Herpes

Published: September 16, 2022
 
| Original story from KTH Royal Institute of Technology
A HIV infected cell. Credit: National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease
Read time:
 

Want a FREE PDF version of This News Story?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Lubricant Made From Cow Mucus Proves Effective Against HIV and Herpes"

First Name*
Last Name*
Email Address*
Country*
Company Type*
Job Function*
Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks?

Technology Networks Ltd. needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time. For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out our Privacy Policy


Want FREE access to this Audio Article?

Complete the form below to unlock access to this Audio Article: "Lubricant Made From Cow Mucus Proves Effective Against HIV and Herpes"

Technology Networks Ltd. needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time. For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out our Privacy Policy

Cow mucus provides the basis for a synthetic prophylactic gel developed at KTH Royal Institute of Technology to protect against HIV and herpes transmission. The lubricating gel proved 70 percent effective in lab tests against HIV, and 80 percent effective against herpes.


The viral prophylactic tests were conducted in a lab on several types of cells. The results were reported today in the scientific journal, Advanced Science.


Hongji Yan, a biomaterials researcher at KTH, says the promising results raise hope that when it becomes available as a product, the gel could help reverse troubling trends in the spread of sexually transmitted infections (see sidebar: AIDS and STIs worldwide).


The lubricant is derived from mucin, a main component of mucus that is produced in the human body, though suppliers provide the bovine type in purified form for fabrication of hydrogels.


Hongji says the natural complexity of the mucin molecules is the reason the synthetic gel is so effective at stopping the HIV and herpes, without the risk of side effects or development of resistance as with other antiviral compounds. Such functions would be difficult to achieve with a polymer made from scratch, he says.


In our body, mucin molecules can bind to and trap virus particles, which are then cleared through active mucus turnover. Hongji says the synthetic gel replicates this self-healing function, which is a key material property that enables mucus’ lubricity and prophylaxis against infection.


Hongji says the gel could help more people take greater control of their sexual health. It could offer protection when condom protection is not an available option, or even as back-up protection in case of condom failure or incorrect use. It could be used in both female-to-male sex and male-to-male sex.


The mucins in the synthetic gel also help to dampen the activation of immune cells, he says. This is important because activated immune cells stimulate HIV replication.


The project is a collective effort of laboratories at KTH Royal Institute of Technology, the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and Karolinska Institutet. Analysis of the lubricating properties of the gel was performed by first author Martin Kretschmer at TUM. Viral tests were performed by first author Rafael Ceña-Diez at Karolinska Institutet.  

  

Reference: Kretschmer M, Ceña-Diez R, Butnarasu C, et al. Synthetic mucin gels with self-healing properties augment lubricity and inhibit HIV-1 and HSV-2 transmission. Adv Sci. 2022:2203898. doi: 10.1002/advs.202203898


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.

Advertisement
Chosen for You
eBook

The Little Book of Big Changes in AI-Powered Drug Discovery
Webinar

The Tumor Microenvironment Series: The Tumor Microenvironment in a Nutshell
Article

Mark a Course for the Future – Biomarkers in Cancer Immunotherapy

Advertisement
Advertisement