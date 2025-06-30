Machine Learning Algorithm Predicts Protein-Water Contributions to Drug Binding

To put this lost information to work, Fischer and first author Justin Seffernick, PhD, St. Jude Department of Chemical Biology & Therapeutics, developed ColdBrew. “Our goal was to make a tool that's easy to use and understand,” said Seffernick. “For each water molecule, our method can tell us how likely water is to be present at higher temperatures. We also found that this same metric can give us clues about how ligands bind to proteins.”





This is particularly important to drug discovery. “When ligands bind to proteins, they kick out water from binding sites, so we need to pay attention to them in ligand design,” said Fischer. “Encouragingly, we’ve seen in our data that our predictions were best within these binding sites and around ligands.”





Considering that cryogenic structure-solving techniques can artificially increase the number of water molecules present in a structure, a tool such as ColdBrew can assure researchers that seeing is believing. To this end, Fischer and Seffernick have amassed and made publicly available a comprehensive library based on ColdBrew calculations.





“To enable the wide use of ColdBrew, we performed calculations on every structure that fit our criteria in the entire Protein Data Bank. We have over 100,000 predictions, which is over 46 million water molecules,” Fischer said. “Remarkably, our results show that drug designers unknowingly avoid tightly bound waters, so actually knowing which ones to avoid could guide the process.”





Reference: Seffernick JT, Fischer M. An experimental proxy of water displaceability for ligand discovery. Nat Methods. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s41592-025-02724-0





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.