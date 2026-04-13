Menstrual Blood–Derived Vesicles Stimulate Cartilage Repair in Osteoarthritis

“Collecting menstrual blood is non-invasive and simple, since it is a naturally shed biological material. In contrast, collecting bone marrow requires an invasive procedure. Furthermore, these cells actively secrete molecules that promote regeneration to regenerate the uterine lining every month. This makes them an attractive source for regenerative medicine, particularly when safety and accessibility are paramount,” says Dr Ilona Uzielienė, a researcher at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU), Faculty of Chemical Technology.

Therapy Worked Even on Older Cells with Reduced Regenerative Capacity

A study by Lithuanian scientists in the fields of biomedicine and chemistry explored the potential of extracellular vesicles (EVs) derived from menstrual blood-derived mesenchymal stromal cells. According to Dr Uzielienė, EVs are tiny messenger-like particles released by cells that can enter other cells and influence their activity – for example, by promoting regeneration or reducing inflammation.





In the experiment, researchers used menstrual blood samples from three healthy donors, as well as post-surgical tissue samples from ten female donors with osteoarthritis. To observe how EVs affect human tissue, the scientists used biological scaffolds - structures that help stabilise EVs and support their interaction with cells.





“What surprised us most was that the therapy worked even in cartilage cells from older postmenopausal women, whose natural regenerative capacity is already greatly reduced. Despite this, extracellular vesicles from menstrual blood cells not only improved cartilage cell function and slowed tissue degradation but also increased progesterone receptor expression in the older cartilage cells, where only minimal traces would normally remain,” says Dr Uzielienė.





According to her, the main innovation of this study is its proposal of a cell-free therapy - one that is based not on the cells themselves, but on their tiny particles, extracellular vesicles. They can activate regeneration without any side effects.

Biomimetic Scaffolds, an Essential Part of the Therapy

Because these vesicles are fragile and degrade quickly, researchers are developing biological scaffolds that can protect them and release them gradually when the joint is under pressure or in motion. This could prolong their effects, improve treatment outcomes, and create new possibilities for cartilage repair and osteoarthritis therapy.





“While building biomimetic scaffolds, the biggest challenge is that a biomedical material must excel in all areas simultaneously - it must be chemically stable, mechanically robust, biologically compatible and practically manufacturable. This is particularly complex in the case of cartilage, as both the natural architecture and resistance to mechanical stress must be replicated,” says Dr Edvinas Krugly, a senior researcher at KTU Faculty of Chemical Technology.

