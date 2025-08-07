mRNA-Based Malaria Vaccine Reduces Transmission by 99.7%

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 3 minutes

WEHI researchers have visualised a key protein complex in malaria parasites for the first time, uncovering a new target for next-generation vaccines that could help stop the disease from spreading.





Using cutting-edge cryo-electron microscopy, the team captured the first detailed structure of a protein complex essential for malaria parasite fertilisation.





The discovery published in Science has led to the development of a promising new mRNA vaccine candidate that stops the malaria parasite from reproducing inside mosquitoes, breaking the cycle of transmission before it can reach humans.

Malaria remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, responsible for more than 600,000 deaths each year.

Visualising malaria’s reproductive machinery