mRNA Tech Behind COVID Vaccines Shows Promise Against Snakebite Damage

The same technology used in COVID-19 vaccines could help prevent muscle damage from snakebites, according to a new study published in Trends in Biotechnology today [24 November].





Scientists from the University of Reading and the Technical University of Denmark tested whether mRNA technology could be used to protect against the damage caused by the venom of the Bothrops asper snake, found in Central and South America. This snake's venom destroys muscle tissue, often leaving victims with permanent disabilities even after receiving standard treatment.





The research team wrapped specific mRNA molecules in tiny fat particles that, when injected into muscle, teach cells to produce protective antibodies, preventing venom damage. The treatment could significantly limit the injury and impacts caused by snakebites, which kill around 140,000 people worldwide and cause 400,000 permanent disabilities each year.



Professor Sakthi Vaiyapuri, lead author of the study from the University of Reading, said: "For the first time, we've shown that mRNA technology can protect muscle tissue from snake venom-induced damage. This opens a completely new door for treating snakebites, particularly the local injuries that current antivenoms struggle to prevent.”



Professor Andreas Laustsen, who co-led this study from the Technical University of Denmark said: "We tested this treatment on snake venom, but this technology could be even more useful for other conditions where toxins cause harm gradually. For example, it might help block harmful toxins produced by bacteria during infections."