mRNA Tech Behind COVID Vaccines Shows Promise Against Snakebite Damage
The same technology used in COVID-19 vaccines may help stop venom from destroying muscle.
The same technology used in COVID-19 vaccines could help prevent muscle damage from snakebites, according to a new study published in Trends in Biotechnology today [24 November].
Scientists from the University of Reading and the Technical University of Denmark tested whether mRNA technology could be used to protect against the damage caused by the venom of the Bothrops asper snake, found in Central and South America. This snake's venom destroys muscle tissue, often leaving victims with permanent disabilities even after receiving standard treatment.
The research team wrapped specific mRNA molecules in tiny fat particles that, when injected into muscle, teach cells to produce protective antibodies, preventing venom damage. The treatment could significantly limit the injury and impacts caused by snakebites, which kill around 140,000 people worldwide and cause 400,000 permanent disabilities each year.
Professor Sakthi Vaiyapuri, lead author of the study from the University of Reading, said: "For the first time, we've shown that mRNA technology can protect muscle tissue from snake venom-induced damage. This opens a completely new door for treating snakebites, particularly the local injuries that current antivenoms struggle to prevent.”
Professor Andreas Laustsen, who co-led this study from the Technical University of Denmark said: "We tested this treatment on snake venom, but this technology could be even more useful for other conditions where toxins cause harm gradually. For example, it might help block harmful toxins produced by bacteria during infections."
Shielding muscles from damage
Current antivenoms work well against toxins in the bloodstream but struggle to reach damaged muscle tissue around the bite site. In laboratory tests using human muscle cells, the new treatment reduced damage from both a single toxin and whole venom. The protective antibodies appeared within 12-24 hours of mRNA injection. In mice, a single injection of mRNA protected muscle tissue from toxin-induced injury when given 48 hours before exposure to the venom.
The treatment reduced key signs of muscle damage. Mice that received the mRNA treatment before being exposed to the toxin showed lower levels of enzymes such as creatine kinase and lactate dehydrogenase, which are released when muscle is injured. The treatment also preserved healthy muscle structure.
The researchers say their approach could work alongside traditional antivenoms. Standard treatments handle toxins in the blood, while mRNA-delivered antibodies could protect local tissues that antivenoms cannot reach as well as neutralise the toxins in the circulation.
Tackling remaining challenges
The research team says various challenges remain before the new treatment could help patients. The antibodies take hours to develop, and the treatment currently targets only one toxin. Future versions would need to protect against multiple venom components. Storage in remote areas without refrigeration also presents difficulties.
Professor Vaiyapuri said: "We now need to expand this approach to target multiple venom toxins and solve storage challenges for rural areas, as well as ensure faster production of antibodies in tissues. The potential to reduce disabilities among snakebite victims is significant."
The team plans to develop treatments targeting additional toxins and test whether the approach works when given after a bite occurs.
Reference: Almeida JR, Sørensen CV, Gilabadi S, et al. Intramuscular delivery of mRNA-encoded single-chain variable fragments prevents myotoxin II-induced skeletal muscle damage in a preclinical model. Trends Biotechnol 2025. doi: 10.1016/j.tibtech.2025.10.017
