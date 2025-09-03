Nanoparticle Vaccine Suppresses HPV-Linked Tumors

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A team of researchers at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and Heidelberg University has developed a nanoparticle-based vaccine that activates T-cell responses against tumors associated with human papillomavirus (HPV). In a mouse model engineered with a human-like immune system, the therapeutic vaccine led to suppression of existing tumors and improved survival outcomes.

Addressing a gap in HPV-related cancer treatment

While preventive HPV vaccines reduce the risk of infection, they offer no benefit for individuals already affected by HPV-related precancerous lesions or tumors. These include cervical cancer and a subset of head and neck cancers, for which treatment options remain limited once the disease has developed.





The new approach targets this unmet clinical need by using therapeutic vaccination to stimulate the immune system to eliminate cancer cells carrying HPV-derived proteins.

Silica nanoparticles deliver viral epitopes

The vaccine formulation centers on silica nanoparticles – stable, biocompatible carriers known from other medical applications. After coating to enhance compatibility, the particles were loaded with short viral protein segments selected for their ability to activate immune responses in humans.





Cytotoxic T cells A subtype of T lymphocytes that directly kill infected or cancerous cells by recognizing antigens presented on their surfaces. A subtype of T lymphocytes that directly kill infected or cancerous cells by recognizing antigens presented on their surfaces. Antigen-presenting cells Specialized immune cells that process and present protein fragments (antigens) on their surface, allowing T cells to recognize and respond to pathogens or abnormal cells. Specialized immune cells that process and present protein fragments (antigens) on their surface, allowing T cells to recognize and respond to pathogens or abnormal cells. Silica nanoparticles Tiny particles made of silicon dioxide used as delivery vehicles in biomedical applications. Tiny particles made of silicon dioxide used as delivery vehicles in biomedical applications.





Following injection, antigen-presenting cells internalized the particles and displayed the viral epitopes on their surface. This process triggered the activation of cytotoxic T cells, a class of immune cells capable of directly killing virus-infected or cancerous cells. The addition of an immune adjuvant further enhanced the response.

Tumor suppression in humanized mouse models

To approximate human immune responses, the researchers tested the vaccine in mice engineered to present human-like immune markers. These animals showed a robust activation of cytotoxic T cells after vaccination. In several cases, established HPV-positive tumors were either fully or partially suppressed, and treated mice exhibited increased survival.





The findings indicate that therapeutic vaccination using silica nanoparticles can initiate an effective immune response against HPV-associated tumors, at least in a preclinical setting. This approach may offer a platform for future cancer immunotherapies.

“These are encouraging results that confirm our decision to continue developing the nanoparticle vaccine system. It is versatile and could be used in the future not only against HPV-associated cancers, but also against other tumors or infectious diseases.”



Dr. Angelika Riemer.

Potential for broader use

In addition to their immunological benefits, silica nanoparticles confer logistical advantages. Their stability reduces dependence on cold storage, which may facilitate distribution in regions with limited healthcare infrastructure. The platform may also be adaptable to other infectious or malignant diseases, though additional research is required to validate its broader utility.





Reference: Kruse S, Fricke LT, Zottnick S, et al. A versatile silica nanoparticle platform for induction of T cell responses – applied for therapeutic vaccination against HPV16 E6/E7-positive tumors in MHC-humanized mice. OncoImmunol. 2025;14(1):2548002. doi: 10.1080/2162402X.2025.2548002



