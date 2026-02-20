Nasal Vaccine Shows Promise Against Viruses, Bacteria, and Allergens





There have long been hints that innate immunity can last longer in certain circumstances. The most-studied example is the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin tuberculosis vaccine, which is given to some 100 million newborns every year. Epidemiological and clinical studies have shown that it can decrease infant mortality from other infections, suggesting that the cross-protection could last months. But the phenomenon was inconsistent and the mechanism mysterious.





In 2023, Pulendran’s team published a study in mice elucidating the mechanism. Like other vaccines, the tuberculosis vaccine induced both an innate and adaptive immune response in the mice, but unusually, the innate response was sustained for several months. The researchers discovered that T cells recruited to the lungs as part of the adaptive response were sending signals to the innate immune cells to keep them active.





“Those T cells were providing a critical signal to keep the activation of the innate system, which typically lasts for a few days or a week, but in this case, it could last for three months,” Pulendran said.





The researchers showed that as long as the innate response remained active, the mice were protected against SARS-CoV-2 and other coronavirus infections. They identified the signals sent by T cells as cytokines that activate pathogen-sensing receptors, known as toll-like receptors, on innate immune cells.





“In that paper, we speculated that since we now know how the tuberculosis vaccine is mediating its cross-protective effects, it would be possible to make a synthetic vaccine, perhaps a nasal spray, that has the right combination of toll-like receptor stimuli and some antigen to get the T cells into the lungs,” Pulendran said.





“Fast forward two and a half years and we’ve shown that exactly what we had speculated is feasible in mice.”

Double whammy

The new vaccine, for now known as GLA-3M-052-LS+OVA, mimics the T cell signals that directly stimulate innate immune cells in the lungs. It also contains a harmless antigen, an egg protein called ovalbumin or OVA, which recruits T cells into the lungs to maintain the innate response for weeks to months.





In the study, mice were given a drop of the vaccine in their noses. Some recieved multiple doses, given a week apart. Each mouse was then exposed to one type of respiratory virus. With three doses of the vaccine, mice were protected against SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses for at least three months.





In unvaccinated mice, these viruses caused dramatic weight loss — a sign of illness — and often death; their lungs were inflamed and full of virus. Vaccinated mice lost much less weight and all survived; their lungs were nearly clear of the virus.





The vaccine is a “double whammy” against viral infection, Pulendran said. The prolonged innate response lowers the amount of virus in the lungs by 700-fold. And viruses that slip through this initial defense are met with a swift adaptive response in the lungs.





“The lung immune system is so ready and so alert that it can launch the typical adaptive responses — virus-specific T cells and antibodies — in as little as three days, which is an extraordinarily short length of time,” Pulendran said. “Normally, in an unvaccinated mouse, it takes two weeks.”





Amazed by the vaccine’s ability to fend off different types of viral infections, the researchers expanded their testing to bacterial respiratory infections, Staphylococcus aureus and Acinetobacter baumannii. The vaccinated mice were protected against these, too, for about three months.





“Then we thought, ‘What else could go in the lung?’” Pulendran said. “Allergens.”





They exposed the mice to a protein from house dust mites, a common trigger for allergic asthma. Allergic reactions are caused by a type of immune response known as Th2 response. Unvaccinated mice showed a strong Th2 response and mucus accumulation in their airways. The vaccine quelled the Th2 response and vaccinated mice maintained clear airways.





“I think what we have is a universal vaccine against diverse respiratory threats,” Pulendran said.





The researchers hope to test the vaccine in humans next, first in a Phase I safety trial, then, if successful, in a larger trial in which vaccinated people are exposed to infections. Pulendran thinks two doses of a nasal spray would be enough to provide protection in humans.





In the best case scenario, with enough funding, Pulendran estimates a universal respiratory vaccine might be available in five to seven years. It could be a bulwark against new pandemics and simplify seasonal vaccinations.





“Imagine getting a nasal spray in the fall months that protects you from all respiratory viruses including COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and the common cold, as well as bacterial pneumonia and early spring allergens,” Pulendran said. “That would transform medical practice.”





Reference: Zhang H, Floyd K, Fang Z, et al. Mucosal vaccination in mice provides protection from diverse respiratory threats. Science. 2026:eaea1260. doi: 10.1126/science.aea1260



