New AI Method Forces Cancer Stem Cells Into Self-Destruction

“What surprised us most was that after we reprogrammed the cancer stem cells to behave like normal cells, they chose to self-destruct instead,” said first author Saptarshi Sinha, Ph.D., interim director of the Center for Precision Computational Systems Network (PreCSN), part of the Institute for Network Medicine (iNetMed) at UC San Diego School of Medicine.





“It was as if they couldn’t live without their cancerous identity.”





To demonstrate the clinical potential of this approach, the researchers were able to leverage UC San Diego’s HUMANOID™ Center, also part of (iNetMed), to successfully test the drug in patient-derived organoids — tiny, lab-grown replicas of human tumors.





These organoids faithfully preserve the structure, behavior and biology of real cancers, allowing researchers to safely and effectively test treatments in human tissues. Organoid experiments can streamline the process of bringing treatments to clinical trials, as many therapies that succeed in animal models ultimately fail in humans.





“It’s like doing clinical trials in a dish, which collapses timelines from years to months,” said Ghosh, who is also director of the HUMANOID™ Center. “We used a complete suite of cell analysis platforms at the Agilent Center of Excellence to measure not just whether a drug works, but how precisely and safely it works, before it ever reaches a patient.”



