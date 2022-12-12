New Cancer Drug Achieves 73% Response Rate in Patients

A new immunotherapy has proven successful in 73% of multiple myeloma (MM) cancer patients in a Phase II clinical trial. The Phase II trial results were reported at The American Society of Hematology annual meeting on December 10. The dosing regimen adopted in this study was informed by a Phase I trial, the results of which are now published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

Treatment desperately required for multiple myeloma

MM is a type of bone marrow cancer. Unfortunately, most MM patients that receive standard of care therapies continuously relapse, leading to a poor prognosis. Consequently, there is an urgent unmet medical need to develop a safe and effective therapeutic for this type of cancer.

Talquetamab

Talquetamab is a type of immunotherapy known as a bispecific antibody therapy. It targets and binds to a G-protein coupled receptor called GPRC5D on myeloma cells, and a protein complex called CD3 found on T cells. This binding action triggers a cascade of molecular processes, triggering the T cells to kill the cancerous cells. The scientists developing and testing the drug describe this approach as “bringing your army right to the enemy”.