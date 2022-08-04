New Drug for Multiple Myeloma Yields Positive Results in Clinical Trial
A new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine outlines positive findings from a Phase I/II trial of a new drug – teclistamab – for treating multiple myeloma (MM).
New treatments needed for multiple myeloma
The clinical trial, led by researchers at Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University, recruited patients with MM whose disease had reoccurred or was treatment resistant.
What is multiple myeloma?
A type of blood cancer, MM affects a type of white blood cell known as plasma cells, found in bone marrow. When cancerous plasma cells accumulate within the bone marrow, they overcrowd the healthy cells, producing abnormal proteins rather than helpful antibodies.
For over 50% of MM patients, the disease is incurable and nearly 100% of patients will relapse post-treatment, requiring further therapeutic intervention. Novel treatment modalities are desperately sought to help treat patients and improve their quality of life.
Teclistamab is a drug that targets a specific receptor on the surface of immune cells, and an antigen expressed on the surface of myeloma cells, engaging elimination of the cancer cell via the immune system. It is an example of a bispecific antibody therapy.