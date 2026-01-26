New Nanotechnology Provides Opportunity To Target "Undruggable" Proteins

Read time: 1 minute

A newly published perspective article in Nature Nanotechnology details groundbreaking nanoparticle technology to eliminate harmful, disease-causing proteins in the body. The technology marks a transformative leap in the potential to drug “undruggable” proteins, to treat diseases such as dementia and brain cancer.





The research was led by Chair Professor in Nanomedicine Bingyang Shi from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), together with international collaborators Professor Kam Leong from Columbia University, and Professor Meng Zheng from Henan University.





“Proteins are essential for nearly every function in the body, but when they become mutated, misfolded, overproduced, or build up in the wrong place, they can disrupt normal cell processes and trigger disease,” said Professor Shi.





“Many conditions, including cancer, dementia and autoimmune disorders, are driven by abnormal proteins, and some have shapes or behaviours that make them particularly resistant to drug treatments.”





The researchers developed a new class of engineered nanoparticles, known as nanoparticle-mediated targeting chimeras (NPTACs). These tiny particles can be customised to bind to, and degrade, specific disease-related proteins.





The Nature Nanotechnology article, Nanoparticle-mediated targeting chimeras transform targeted protein degradation, examines the new technology and potential applications. The initial discovery was also published in Nature Nanotechnology in October 2024.





“We have developed an efficient and flexible method to guide disease-causing proteins, whether inside or outside the cell, into the body’s natural recycling system, where they can be broken down and removed,” said Professor Shi.





Targeted protein degradation is one of the fastest-growing areas in biotechnology, with immense commercial potential. Industry leaders such as Arvinas have raised over $1 billion USD and struck multi-billion-dollar partnerships with Pfizer, Bayer, and Roche.





However, conventional targeted protein degradation tools are limited by poor tissue penetration, off-target effects, and synthetic complexity – challenges that have hindered applications in areas such as brain disease and solid tumors.





“Our nanoparticle-based strategy overcomes these bottlenecks,” said Professor Shi.



Key advantages of the new technology include:

Enabling degradation of both intra- and extracellular proteins

Tissue- and disease-specific targeting, including across the blood–brain barrier

Plug-and-play modularity, enabling rapid adaptation to diverse protein targets

Scalable and clinically translatable; leverages FDA-approved nanomaterials & industry-proven strategies

Multifunctional integration, can combine with diagnostic or therapeutic capabilities.





Protected by multiple international patents, NPTACs have already shown strong preclinical results against key disease targets such as EGFR (a protein often driving tumour growth) and PD-L1 (a protein that helps cancer cells evade the immune system).





“This progress paves the way for applications in oncology, neurology and immunology. It changes how we think about nanoparticles – not only as delivery tools but also as active therapeutic agents,” said Professor Shi.





“With the targeted protein degradation market expected to surpass $10 billion USD by 2030, NPTACs provide a powerful platform for the next generation of smart, precision therapies.





"We are now seeking strategic industry partners to accelerate clinical development, license applications across therapeutic fields, and prepare for regulatory approval," he said.





Reference: Liu Y, Xia X, Zhang Y, Zheng M, Leong KW, Shi B. Nanoparticle-mediated targeting chimeras transform targeted protein degradation. Nat Nanotechnol. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s41565-025-02081-1



