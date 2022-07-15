New Therapeutic Approach May Help Reduce Cystic Fibrosis Symptoms

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "New Therapeutic Approach May Help Reduce Cystic Fibrosis Symptoms"

Antisense oligonucleotides, or ASOs, are molecules that can be used to control protein levels in cells. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Professor Adrian Krainer leveraged ASO technology to develop the first FDA-approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy called Spinraza®. The drug has helped over 11,000 patients make more of a protein that certain neurons in the spine need.





Since then, Krainer has been searching for more ways ASOs can help treat other disorders. He has zeroed in on cystic fibrosis (CF), where patients do not make enough of a protein called CFTR. His team discovered how to use ASOs to make more of an imperfect but still functional version of CFTR. The discovery sets the stage for a new therapeutic approach that may help reduce CF symptoms and improve patients’ quality of life.





The imperfect CFTR protein is a result of a gene mutation. It causes cells to receive the wrong instructions for making the protein. The faulty instructions are eliminated and the protein isn’t made, since in general, imperfect proteins may be disruptive. Krainer’s ASOs trick cells into following the faulty instructions and making the imperfect CFTR protein. His team found that, in this case of CF, having an imperfect version of the protein is better than having none at all. Their method improved the function of lung cells, suggesting the ASO strategy could improve symptoms in CF patients with this mutation.





The team’s discovery spotlights a new way ASOs can be used to treat disease. The study was led by Young Jin Kim, a former M.D.-Ph.D. student in the Krainer laboratory. Krainer hopes to continue expanding the potential of ASO technology in therapeutics. He thinks in the future ASOs may increasingly become a way to tailor therapies specific to an individual’s unique genetic mutations. “If more of this type of drug, ASOs, are approved,” Krainer says, “I wouldn’t be surprised if in the not-so-distant future ASOs become a routine way to make personalized medicines.”





Reference: Kim YJ, Nomakuchi T, Papaleonidopoulou F, Yang L, Zhang Q, Krainer AR. Gene-specific nonsense-mediated mRNA decay targeting for cystic fibrosis therapy. Nat Commun. 2022;13(1):2978. doi: 10.1038/s41467-022-30668-y





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.