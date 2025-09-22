New Trial Tests Next-Generation Dialysis Filter

Read time: 1 minute

A national clinical trial led by researchers at London Health Sciences Centre Research Institute and Western University is assessing whether a newer type of dialysis filter improves health outcomes for people with kidney failure. The study is evaluating the Elisio HX™ filter, developed by Nipro, which has been designed to remove a wider range of toxins from the bloodstream than conventional filters.



Dialysis is a routine and life-preserving treatment for individuals with kidney failure. It uses a synthetic membrane to filter blood, replacing some of the functions of a healthy kidney. Despite its benefits, dialysis does not perform all renal functions, and many patients experience reduced quality of life and shortened life expectancy.



Transplantation remains the most effective treatment, but due to long waiting lists and clinical eligibility issues, many patients rely on dialysis for the long term. Improving dialysis technology could offer significant clinical benefits to those who are not transplant candidates.

Multicentre trial aims to measure survival and symptom relief

The five-year randomized DIALEX trial will include as many as 4,800 participants and will take place across more than 100 dialysis units in Canada. Patients enrolled in the study will be assigned to receive either standard dialysis treatment or treatment with the new Elisio HX filter.



The trial is designed to compare patient outcomes between the two groups, including survival rates, cardiovascular complications, symptom burden, and frequency of hospitalization due to stroke, heart attack, or infection.



Community-based recruitment is a key feature of the study. Rather than focusing exclusively on academic hospitals, DIALEX is enrolling patients from local dialysis units, including those in smaller cities across Ontario such as Chatham, Goderich, Hanover, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Stratford, Tillsonburg, and Woodstock. This broader reach is expected to improve the diversity and generalizability of the findings.

Trial backed by federal and academic funding

The DIALEX study is funded by the Canadian Institutes for Health Research and the Health Data Research Network Canada Pragmatic Trials Training Program, based at Western University. The design reflects a growing trend toward pragmatic clinical trials, which prioritize real-world applicability over tightly controlled laboratory settings.



By embedding the trial within community dialysis units, researchers hope to produce evidence that can be readily translated into everyday clinical practice. The findings may also guide future design standards for dialysis filters and equipment.



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



