Obesity Care Divide Grows as Mounjaro Access Remains Limited

Obesity experts from King’s College London and the Obesity Management Collaborative (OMC-UK) have warned that strict eligibility criteria means that only a small number of people will have access to the weight loss drug Mounjaro on the NHS. With those able to afford it paying privately for treatment.





The researchers argue, in an editorial published today in the British Journal of General Practice (BJGP), that this gap creates a two-tier treatment system, where the ability to self-fund determines who receives care.





Obesity is a global health crisis linked to serious conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer. The NHS’s phased rollout of tirzepatide, also known as Mounjaro, has been welcomed as an important step in tackling the problem.





Recent data suggests that more than one and a half million people in the UK are accessing these new medications privately. By contrast, NHS provision is expected to reach only around 200,000 patients in the first three years.





The current NHS criteria for access to Mounjaro require patients to have a BMI of 40 or above combined with several additional health conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure or heart disease. While this approach does provide some access to effective obesity treatment, it excludes many people who are at serious risk but do not meet all of these requirements.





The researchers warn that these rules risk widening existing health inequalities.



