Reprogramming Macrophages Emerges as a Fracture Repair Strategy

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Scientists from Trinity College Dublin and RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences have created new “hybrid” immune cells with the potential to help new bone form after a break by simultaneously promoting blood vessel and bone growth.



This discovery could one day help bones regrow more quickly as well as improving outcomes for a huge number of patients - with around 10% of all bone fractures currently failing to heal properly.





The team’s focus was on “macrophages”, which are specialised immune cells with the unique ability to switch between two different states. As well as directing the immune response, macrophages are secretory cells, meaning they actively release molecules and particles that communicate with surrounding cells to coordinate repair.





When a bone breaks, macrophages rush to the site and drive an inflammatory response, clearing up damage such as dead cells and bone fragments. These are called M1 macrophages. Once that job is done, macrophages switch to a second state, called M2, which helps reorganise and rebuild the bone.





“How exactly this switch occurs during bone repair is poorly understood, but our study has gone some way to solving that puzzle,” said Prof. David Hoey from Trinity’s School of Engineering, who is co-senior author of the article recently published in journal Biomaterials.





“Scientists have known for some time that macrophages release tiny particles called extracellular vesicles, small packages that carry biological signals and are taken up by neighbouring cells. What our group discovered was the role they play during bone repair and, crucially, that their effects depend entirely on which state the macrophage is in when it releases them.”



