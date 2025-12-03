We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Researchers Build New Antibody To Target Cancer Cells

The new antibody helps the immune system kill cancer more effectively while aiming to spare healthy tissue.

News  
Published: December 3, 2025 
Original story from The University of Queensland
Illustration of Y shaped antibodies showing heavy and light chains. The antibodies are blue and are surrounded by a light blue background.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register or log In for free to listen to this article
Read time: 1 minute

A cancer-targeting antibody that helps the body’s immune cells spot and destroy hard-to-treat tumours such as triple-negative breast cancer has been developed by researchers.


The University of Queensland’s Associate Professor Fernando Guimaraes said the antibody recognises a unique part of the ROR1 protein, which is found on many aggressive cancers but rarely on healthy cells.


“The antibody precisely targets cancer cells, helping the immune system kill cancer more effectively while aiming to spare healthy tissue,’’ Dr Guimaraes said.

“This could translate to treatments that are both more effective and gentler.’’

Subscribe to Technology Networks updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
 Subscribe Now


Dr Guimaraes, whose group at the Frazer Institute led the research, said the new antibody activated natural killer (NK) cells – a type of immune cell that destroys tumours.


The researchers found the antibody worked best when combined with treatment that blocked a cancer immuno-suppressing signal – Transforming Growth Factor-beta or TGF-β.


“We engineered ‘super NK cells’ to boost cancer control,’’ Dr Guimaraes said.


“By giving NK cells a genetic upgrade and making them resistant to TGF-β, we created enhanced immune cells that were able to find and destroy ROR1-positive tumours more efficiently in both laboratory and animal models.


“Triple negative breast cancer is an aggressive and difficult-to-treat cancer, with limited effective therapeutic options currently available.


“Our results open the door to new immunotherapy options, including an upgraded version of NK cells that are better at finding and killing cancer.’’

Dr Guimaraes said the results provide a foundation for future research into clinical applications.


“If successful in people, this approach could improve survival and quality of life by shrinking tumours with fewer side effects than some current therapies,’’ he said.


“In practical terms this could lead to clinical trials and, longer term, new treatment choices for patients who currently have few.’’

Reference: Wong JKM, Lam PY, Coleborn E, et al. Development of a high-affinity anti-ROR1 variable region for broad anti-cancer immunotherapy. Mol Ther. 2025. doi: 10.1016/j.ymthe.2025.11.021 


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter