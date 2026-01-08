Restoring Mitochondria Could Help Ease Chronic Nerve Pain

Read time: 1 minute

For millions living with nerve pain, even a light touch can feel unbearable. Scientists have long suspected that damaged nerve cells falter because their energy factories known as mitochondria don’t function properly.





Now research published in Nature suggests a way forward: supplying healthy mitochondria to struggling nerve cells.





Using human tissue and mouse models, researchers at Duke University School of Medicine found that replenishing mitochondria significantly reduced pain tied to diabetic neuropathy and chemotherapy-induced nerve damage. In some cases, relief lasted up to 48 hours.





Instead of masking symptoms, the approach could fix what the team sees as the root problem - restoring the energy flow that keeps nerve cells healthy and resilient.





“By giving damaged nerves fresh mitochondria — or helping them make more of their own — we can reduce inflammation and support healing,” said the study’s senior author Ru-Rong Ji, PhD, director of the Center for Translational Pain Medicine in the Department of Anesthesiology at Duke School of Medicine. “This approach has the potential to ease pain in a completely new way.”





Their findings build on growing evidence that cells can swap mitochondria, a process that scientists are beginning to recognize as a built-in support system that may affect many conditions beyond pain.

How mitochondrial transfer affects disease

The work reflects a principle emerging across cell biology: that cells can share energy when under stress.

Scientists say that if they can boost or restore these energy exchanges, they may be able to help damaged cells recover and influence a wide range of conditions, from obesity to stroke and cancer.

In obesity, damaged mitochondria from fat cells fuel inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. In stroke, support cells donate healthy mitochondria to help injured brain cells recover. And in cancer, tumors “borrow” mitochondria to grow, spread and resist treatment.

More work is needed, the scientists said, including high-resolution imaging to confirm precisely how nanotubes help deliver fresh mitochondria to nerve fibers.

Even so, the findings highlight a previously overlooked communication pathway between nerve and glial cells that could treat chronic pain at its source.





Reference: Xu J, Li Y, Novak C, et al. Mitochondrial transfer from glia to neurons protects against peripheral neuropathy. Nature. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s41586-025-09896-x





