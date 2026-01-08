We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Restoring Mitochondria Could Help Ease Chronic Nerve Pain

New research shows healthy mitochondria can be transferred to damaged nerves, easing chronic pain at its source.

Published: January 8, 2026 
Original story from Duke University School of Medicine
Illustration of a healthy mitochondrion, responsible for energy production inside a nerve cell.
Credit: SkieTheAce / Pixabay.
Read time: 1 minute

For millions living with nerve pain, even a light touch can feel unbearable. Scientists have long suspected that damaged nerve cells falter because their energy factories known as mitochondria don’t function properly.   


Now research published in Nature  suggests a way forward: supplying healthy mitochondria to struggling nerve cells.  


Using human tissue and mouse models, researchers at Duke University School of Medicine found that replenishing mitochondria significantly reduced pain tied to diabetic neuropathy and chemotherapy-induced nerve damage. In some cases, relief lasted up to 48 hours.  

Instead of masking symptoms, the approach could fix what the team sees as the root problem - restoring the energy flow that keeps nerve cells healthy and resilient.


“By giving damaged nerves fresh mitochondria — or helping them make more of their own — we can reduce inflammation and support healing,” said the study’s senior author Ru-Rong Ji, PhD, director of the Center for Translational Pain Medicine in the Department of Anesthesiology at Duke School of Medicine. “This approach has the potential to ease pain in a completely new way.” 


Their findings build on growing evidence that cells can swap mitochondria, a process that scientists are beginning to recognize as a built-in support system that may affect many conditions beyond pain.  

How mitochondrial transfer affects disease   

The work reflects a principleemergingacross cell biology: that cells can share energy when under stress.

  

Scientists say that if they can boost or restore these energy exchanges, they may be able to help damaged cells recover and influence a wide range of conditions, from obesity to stroke and cancer.

 

In obesity, damaged mitochondria from fat cells fuel inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. In stroke, support cells donate healthy mitochondria to help injured brain cells recover. And in cancer, tumors “borrow” mitochondria to grow, spread and resist treatment.

 

More work is needed, the scientists said, including high-resolution imaging to confirm precisely hownanotubeshelp deliver fresh mitochondria to nerve fibers. 

 

Even so, the findingshighlight apreviouslyoverlooked communication pathwaybetween nerve and glial cellsthat couldtreat chronic pain at its source. 


ReferenceXu J, Li Y, Novak C, et al. Mitochondrial transfer from glia to neurons protects against peripheral neuropathy. Nature. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s41586-025-09896-x


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

