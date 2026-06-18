Review Links GLP-1 Drugs to Potential Skin Health Benefits

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GLP-1 receptor agonists are currently among the most widely discussed classes of drugs worldwide. They have gained popularity for their effectiveness in treating type 2 diabetes and obesity, but increasing evidence suggests their effects may be much broader. Recent studies indicate that they may also influence inflammatory processes responsible for the development of many skin diseases.





In a scientific review published in Pharmaceutics, researchers summarized current knowledge regarding the potential use of GLP-1 receptor agonists in dermatology. Their possible applications in psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and chronic wounds, among others, were analyzed.

From incidental observations to a new research direction

The history of dermatologists’ interest in GLP-1 drugs began with observations of patients treated for diabetes and obesity. Physicians noticed that, in some patients, improvements in metabolic parameters were accompanied by a reduction in the severity of skin lesions.





"Initially, these were isolated clinical observations concerning patients with psoriasis. Over time, researchers began to wonder whether specific biological mechanisms might be responsible for this effect, rather than merely an improvement in overall health associated with weight loss." — Dr. Małgorzata Ponikowska, study lead, the University Center of General and Oncological Dermatology at Wroclaw Medical University.





A breakthrough came with the discovery that GLP-1 receptors are found not only in the pancreas and gastrointestinal tract, but also on immune cells. This means that drugs from this group may directly affect mechanisms responsible for the development of chronic inflammation.

A common denominator: chronic inflammation

Although psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and hidradenitis suppurativa differ in symptoms and clinical course, they share a common feature: chronic immune system activation. This persistent immune activity leads to ongoing disease manifestations and tissue damage.





Studies indicate that GLP-1 receptor agonists may modulate the activity of multiple immune cells, including macrophages, neutrophils, and T lymphocytes. At the same time, they reduce the secretion of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-17, which play key roles in the development of psoriasis and other inflammatory skin diseases.





"The anti-inflammatory effect of these drugs appears to be the most promising aspect. Increasing evidence shows that they may modulate immune responses rather than merely influence metabolism. This is particularly interesting in diseases where chronic inflammation is the main driver of disease progression." — Dr. Małgorzata Ponikowska, study lead.





Psoriasis and atopic dermatitis as areas of interest

Most available data currently concern psoriasis. This disease affects approximately 2 - 3% of the population and is increasingly recognized as a systemic disorder. Patients with psoriasis are more likely to struggle with obesity, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.





This connection is precisely why GLP-1 agonists appear to be a particularly interesting class of drugs for this patient population.





The studies analyzed reported improvements in psoriasis severity indices following treatment with liraglutide or semaglutide. However, the authors emphasize that it is difficult to determine precisely what proportion of the effect results from direct anti-inflammatory action and what proportion results from weight reduction and improved metabolic control.





There is also growing interest in the use of GLP-1 agonists in patients with atopic dermatitis. This disease is associated with impaired skin barrier function and abnormal immune responses.





Experimental studies suggest that drugs from this group may modulate processes that maintain inflammation and support the regeneration of damaged tissues. Clinical data remain limited, but this research direction is considered highly promising.

Not only inflammation

The authors of the review note that GLP-1 receptor agonists may also affect reparative processes in the skin. Studies have observed improved endothelial function, better tissue perfusion, and accelerated wound healing.





"There is increasing discussion that the effects of these drugs may also include support for regenerative processes. This is particularly important for patients with diabetes, in whom chronic wounds represent a serious clinical problem." — Dr. Małgorzata Ponikowska, study lead.





If future studies confirm these observations, GLP-1 agonists may also find applications in the treatment of difficult-to-heal wounds and ulcers.





"Today, we know that psoriasis and atopic dermatitis are not merely skin diseases. The chronic inflammation associated with them can affect the functioning of the entire body and increase the risk of developing other conditions, particularly metabolic and cardiovascular diseases." — Dr. Małgorzata Ponikowska, study lead.





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This is why a holistic approach to patient care is becoming increasingly important. Dermatologists are paying attention not only to skin lesions but also to body weight, metabolic profile, and comorbidities.

Need for further research

Despite the promising results, the authors remain cautious. They emphasize that there is currently no basis for considering GLP-1 receptor agonists as an alternative to modern therapies used in psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.





At the current stage, their most likely role appears to be as an adjunctive therapy, particularly in patients with skin diseases coexisting with obesity or diabetes. However, we need larger clinical studies to determine precisely their effectiveness and place in future treatment algorithms, concludes Prof. Joanna Maj, co-author of the publication, from the University Center of General and Oncological Dermatology at Wroclaw Medical University.





If current observations are confirmed, drugs originally developed to treat metabolic disorders may become one of the most interesting examples of therapies bridging dermatology, immunology, and diabetology.





Reference: Andrzejczak K, Kucharczyk E, Korgiel M, Drozdowska J, Maj J, Ponikowska M. GLP-1 Receptor agonists in chronic inflammatory skin diseases: Immunometabolic mechanisms and translational perspectives. Pharmaceutics. 2026;18(5). doi: 10.3390/pharmaceutics18050605





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