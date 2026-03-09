RNA-Based Injection May Support Heart Attack Recovery

Read time: 3 minutes

For people who have survived a heart attack, the notion of one shot in the arm to help the heart heal, for weeks after, may seem far‑fetched. But thanks to a team of researchers, including a Texas A&M University professor, that’s exactly what could happen. This simple injection may one day help people recover more safely and fully after a heart attack.





The approach uses an injection into skeletal muscle, which prompts the body to release a natural hormone that protects the heart and supports healing. A study of the researchers’ work, published in Science, shows that one dose was able to produce the heart‑helping hormone for several weeks.





“This is about helping the heart tap into its own healing mechanisms,” said Dr. Ke Huang, assistant professor in the Texas A&M Irma Lerma Rangel College of Pharmacy and a co‑author of the study. “We’re trying to give patients a treatment that works with the body rather than against it. And the idea that a single shot might offer support for weeks is very exciting.”

A shot that heals the heart

When someone has a heart attack, the heart becomes injured and strained. One of the body’s natural responses is to release a hormone called ANP (atrial natriuretic peptide), which helps reduce stress on the heart and can limit long‑term damage. But the body produces only a small amount, not enough to make a major difference in recovery.





The new injection gives the body temporary instructions, similar to the technology used in some modern vaccines, that tell muscle cells to produce extra ANP for a short period of time. The hormone then travels through the bloodstream to the heart, where it can help reduce stress and support repair.





“It’s essentially a boost to the heart’s own defense system,” Huang said. “The body already uses ANP as a protective tool. We’re just helping it produce enough to matter during a critical window of healing.”

How the heart attack shot works

The injection uses a next‑generation technique called self‑amplifying RNA, or saRNA.





The saRNA delivers temporary instructions to cells.

Those instructions allow the cells to make more copies of the instructions for a short time.

Because the instructions can copy themselves briefly, the body gets a longer‑lasting benefit without the larger doses that traditional RNA treatments usually need.



“This technology gives us a more efficient way to help the body make what it needs, when it needs it,” Huang said. “A single dose can create a sustained effect, and that’s something we simply couldn’t achieve with older approaches.”

A big step forward in heart attack recovery

Even when patients survive the initial episode, the heart often weakens over time due to scarring and the loss of healthy tissue. No current therapy can fully prevent that long‑term decline.





“Our goal is to protect the heart right when it’s most vulnerable,” Huang said. “If we can ease that early stress and support repair, we may be able to change the trajectory of recovery for patients.”





By giving the heart weeks of extra support during its recovery window, the shot aims to reduce harmful scarring, preserve healthy heart muscle, improve how the heart pumps and reduce the risk of long‑term complications.





This study builds on previous research, detailed last year, when Huang and collaborators published findings on a microneedle patch that is applied to the surface of the heart, releasing a hormone to promote healing. “Our previous patch research identified the NPR1 signaling pathway as one of the primary drivers for the immunomodulatory benefits for heart repair,” Huang explained. “Since ANP is the natural ligand for the NPR1 receptor, this current study essentially builds on top by exploring how ANP-triggered activation leads to cardiac repair.”





Going from something that required opening the chest to something that can be delivered with a standard injection is a huge leap forward. “It brings this type of therapy into a space where it could truly be used in everyday clinical care,” he said.

What’s next

The work was completed with partners from Columbia University and University of Oxford. “This kind of progress takes a team,” Huang said. “Different groups bring different strengths - from molecular design to cardiovascular biology - and that collaboration is what allowed us to advance this concept so quickly.”





The team will continue to study safety, timing and dosing before the therapy can enter human trials. Still, the simplicity of the injection makes its future potential especially promising. “It’s easy to imagine a treatment like this being given quickly and safely,” Huang said. “That accessibility is what makes this work so compelling. If future studies continue to show strong results, this could become a meaningful new tool for heart attack care.”

Reference: Zhang K, Tao H, Zhu D, et al. Single intramuscular injection of self-amplifying RNA of Nppa to treat myocardial infarction. Sci. 2026;391(6789):edau9394. doi: 10.1126/science.adu9394



