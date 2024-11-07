Small DNA Circles Found To Be Major Drivers of Human Cancers

A trio of research papers from Stanford Medicine researchers and their international collaborators transforms scientists’ understanding of how small DNA circles — until recently dismissed as inconsequential — are major drivers of many types of human cancers.





The papers, published simultaneously in Nature on Nov. 6, detail the prevalence and prognostic impact of the circles, called ecDNA for extrachromosomal DNA, in nearly 15,000 human cancers; highlight a novel mode of inheritance that overthrows a fundamental law of genetics; and describe an anti-cancer therapy targeting the circles that is already in clinical trials.





The team, jointly known as eDyNAmiC, are a group of international experts led by professor of pathology Paul Mischel, MD. In 2022, Mischel and the eDyNAmiC team were awarded a $25 million grant from the Cancer Grand Challenges initiative to learn more about the circles. Cancer Grand Challenges, a research initiative co-founded by Cancer Research UK and the National Cancer Institute in the United States , supports a global community of interdisciplinary, world-class research teams to take on cancer’s toughest challenges.

“We’re in the midst of a completely new understanding of a common and aggressive mechanism that drives cancer,” said Mischel, who holds the Fortinet Founders Professorship. “Each paper alone is noteworthy, and taken together they represent a major inflection point in how we view cancer initiation and evolution.” Mischel is also an institute scholar at Stanford Medicine’s Sarafan ChEM-H.





Mischel is co-senior author of each of the three papers; Howard Chang, MD, PhD, professor of dermatology and genetics, the Virginia and D.K. Ludwig Professor in Cancer Research and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator, is the co-senior author of two of the three papers and a co-author on the third paper.





Those featured circles, ecDNAs, are small and often contain a few genes on their circular DNA. Frequently, these genes are cancer-associated genes called oncogenes. When a cancer cell contains multiple oncogene-encoding ecDNAs, they can supercharge the cell’s growth and allow it to evade internal checkpoints meant to regulate cell division. The ecDNAs also sometimes encode genes for proteins that can tamp down the immune system’s response to a developing cancer — further advantaging tumor growth.

Greater prevalence than previously thought

Until recently, it was believed that only about 2% of tumors contained meaningful amounts of ecDNA. But in 2017, research in Mischel’s lab showed that the small circles were widespread and likely to play a critical role in human cancers. In 2023, Mischel and Chang further showed that their presence jumpstarts a cancerous transformation in precancerous cells.





In the first of the three papers, of which Chang is a co-author and Mischel is a co-senior author, researchers in the United Kingdom built on Mischel’s 2017 finding by analyzing the prevalence of ecDNA in nearly 15,000 cancer patients and 39 tumor types. They found that 17.1% of tumors contained ecDNA, that ecDNA was more prevalent after targeted therapy or cytotoxic treatments like chemotherapy, and that the presence of ecDNA was associated with metastasis and poorer overall survival.





The researchers also showed that the circles can contain not just cancer-driving oncogenes and genes that modulate the immune response, but also that others can contain only DNA sequences called enhancers that drive the expression of genes on other circles by linking two or more ecDNAs together.





“This was kind of a heretical idea,” Chang said. “The ecDNAs with enhancer elements don’t confer any benefit to the cell on their own; they have to work with other ecDNAs to spur cancer cell growth. If looked at through a conventional lens, the presence of ecDNAs that solely encode enhancers wouldn’t seem to be a problem. But the teamwork and physical connection between different types of circles is actually very important in cancer development.”





“This study is a tour de force of data gathering and analysis,” Mischel said. “We learned critical lessons about which cancer patients are affected and what genes or DNA sequences are found in ecDNAs. We identified the genetic backgrounds and mutational signatures that give us clues as to how cancers originate and thrive.”





Mischel and Chang are the co-senior authors of the second paper that studied how the ecDNA circles are segregated into daughter cells when cancer cells divide. Typically, ecDNAs segregate randomly during cell division. As a result, some new cells could have many ecDNAs while their sister cells had none. This kind of genetic roll of the dice increases the odds that at least some population of cells in the tumor will have the right combination of ecDNAs to evade environmental or drug challenges and contributes to the development of drug resistance.





Chang and Mischel and their colleagues showed that this concept is still true, to a point. But they found that, unlike chromosomes, ecDNA transcription — the process of copying DNA sequences into RNA instructions that are then used to make proteins — continues unabated during cell division. As a result, ecDNAs working in tandem remain interconnected during cell division and segregate together as multi-circle units to daughter cells.